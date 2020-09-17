Dire warnings on the future of rugby, soccer and GAA amid Covid crisis

Bosses from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and the GAA will outline the devastating impact of the pandemic when they appear at the Dáil's Covid-19 committee (stock photo)

Sports chiefs will today deliver stark warnings about the survival of their organisations and the huge threat posed by ongoing Covid-19 limits on match attendances.

Bosses from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and the GAA will outline the devastating impact of the pandemic when they appear at the Dáil's Covid-19 committee.

The FAI's interim chief executive Gary Owens will set out the "harsh reality" that it will not survive financially without fans attending its international and domestic matches.

The IRFU's boss Philip Browne will warn that if its financial projections materialise, "the very existence of professional rugby on the island would be under significant threat in 2021".

GAA President John Horan is to tell TDs about an estimated "€50m hole" in the organisation's finances for 2020 and further losses of at least €20m in 2021. This will be "felt at every level of the organisation".

The FAI was beset with financial woes even before the Covid-19 pandemic in the wake of controversy over its management by the former chief executive John Delaney.

Documents sent to the committee indicate the FAI's finances have been hit to the tune of around €14m by the pandemic.

Mr Owens's opening statement says: "The harsh reality is that our association will not survive financially without fans attending our International and League of Ireland matches."

He will say the FAI strongly believes it can deliver standards and protocols for a safe return of fans "in significant numbers".

He will add: "I cannot stress how critical it is that our fans are permitted to attend elite football games in a safe environment as soon as possible."

He will tell TDs that the financial cost of Covid-19 to the FAI is "serious" and "for the second time we need your support" in a reference to a financial package agreed before the pandemic.

IRFU chief Mr Browne will warn of an "unprecedented cash flow crisis" and will identify the absence of spectators at major fixtures as the "key issue facing rugby". He says Irish Rugby's estimated net losses of more than €30m are "catastrophic".

His opening statement warns: "The absence of a clear pathway to the return of spectators, in meaningful numbers, means our perilous financial situation will continue to deteriorate at an alarming rate into 2021.

"Until we can admit spectators in meaningful numbers into our stadia, and return to some level approaching self-sustainability, the whole rugby infrastructure built over the last 150 years is under threat."

Mr Horan is to welcome new Covid-19 rules allowing small numbers attend matches in parts of the country this weekend as a "step in the right direction".

He says the GAA has developed plans showing it can "continue to be trusted and to act responsibly with the safety of people in mind as regards the return of any numbers of spectators to matches".

