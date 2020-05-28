Diarmuid Martin rebukes Dublin parish priest for 'jumping queue' by breaking lockdown restrictions on public Masses

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin has strongly rebuked a Dublin parish priest for “jumping the queue” and putting “everyone at risk” by breaking the lockdown restrictions on public Masses.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dr Martin hit out at the Church of the Guardian Angels in Blackrock, Co Dublin for allowing people attend daily Mass over recent days in contravention of the pandemic restrictions on public worship.

The Archbishop noted that the parish had breached the rules despite having a policy statement published on its website stating, “public attendance at daily or Sunday Mass is not permissible during the current pandemic”.

“I am assured that the parish has now returned to that policy,” Dr Martin said and added that public health policy will only work when its proposals and sequencing are fully respected by all. “There is no room for self-dispensation from or self-interpretation of the norms,” he stressed.

He also highlighted that the Irish Church is working “intensely” to ensure that the reopening of churches for public worship will take place in a manner and at a time that is safe.

“I appeal to all Churches in the Archdiocese of Dublin to adhere strictly to public policy, even if it involves patience and personal suffering,” he said.

Following media reports that 39 people attended 10am morning Mass in the Church of the Guardian Angels yesterday, parish priest Fr Dermot Leycock has since said that the doors of his parish church would remain closed during daily mass until he was given the all clear to allow members of the public to attend again.

He said that parishioners had been permitted to enter the church for mass before Tuesday so long as they adhered to social distancing guidelines.

But in his statement, Archbishop Martin underlined that what is involved in reopening churches for public worship “is more than simple social distancing.”

The Church of the Guardian Angels in Blackrock in Dublin has remained open throughout the pandemic for private prayer.

A spokesman for the Association of Catholic Priests, Fr Gerry O’Connor told Independent.ie that Fr Leycock’s move was “a breach of the solidarity contract between communities, the State, charities and the Churches that has served Ireland well over the past number of weeks of the pandemic.”

He said being careful, going steady and aligning with others was service in action and the way forward for the Church to move collectively towards reopening.

“My question is whether the church in Blackrock had a team of volunteers to undertake the deep cleaning needed after each of those Masses to eradicate the virus. A lot of parishes are dependent in volunteers who are over 70 and cocooning and are not able to mobilise the teams of people needed to undertake a deep clean.”

However, Fr O’Connor also said Fr Leycock’s move was indicative of the pressure priests are under to reopen their churches from some sectors of the church.

He added that Archbishop Martin and the other bishops were listening to the experts and listening to priests and paying attention to the challenges they faced around reopening.

“All of us need to be humble and listen to the experts. We don’t know fully how the virus is transmitted and we should not try to get ahead of the experts but move forward with an agreed approach.”

