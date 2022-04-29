Daily figures for the number of new Covid-19 cases will no longer be published from today – marking the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and a clear signal the worst is over for now.

The information will still be available online but the Department of Health is to stop issuing press releases with the figures.

It comes as the overall Covid-19 situation here continues to improve with the numbers with the virus in hospital down to 378 today including 39 in intensive care.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) reported 980 PCR-confirmed cases with 1,020 people registering a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

The Department said along with the the HSE, the HPSC and the national virus laboratory it will continue to monitor information on the epidemiology of Covid019.It will be overseen by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

“ This includes all information relating to case numbers, local outbreaks and associated trends, the emergence and detection of new variants in Ireland and abroad. Regular updates are provided to the Minister for Health. ”

Health officials said that over the May bank holiday approaching, it is important that we all continue to follow the public health advice to socialise safely and maintain our focus on protecting those most vulnerable to the severe effects of Covid-19 as well as ourselves.

“Anyone who has symptoms should self-isolate until 48 hours after symptoms have substantially or fully resolved – please do not attend any social events, work, school or college if you have symptoms.

“Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 should self-isolate for 7 days from date of onset of symptoms, or if asymptomatic, date of first positive test. Anyone exiting self-isolation at day seven should continue to adhere to other public health protective measures.”

“Mask wearing is advised on public transport and in healthcare settings. Mask wearing is also advised based on individual risk assessment, particularly while disease incidence is high. Anyone who wishes to wear a mask should not be discouraged from doing so. Individuals who are vulnerable to Covid-19 are further advised to be aware of the risk associated with activities they may choose to engage in and to take measures to optimally protect themselves. Vulnerable individuals are advised to consider wearing masks in crowded indoor settings, such as may relate, for example, to social gatherings or other activities and events.

“Continue to practise good hand and respiratory hygiene by washing and sanitising hands regularly and coughing/sneezing into your elbow. Maintain a physical distance where possible.

“Meet up outdoors if possible. When meeting indoors, avoid poorly ventilated spaces and keep windows open.”

People infected over Christmas are now eligible for their first booster.

Those aged 65 years and over can avail of a second booster. This also applies to those with a weak immune system aged 12 and over can also get their second booster, when it is due.