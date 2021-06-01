‘Demonstration of vaccine effectiveness’ - HSE chief says Covid hospitalisations down by almost 10pc

The number of people in Irish hospitals because of Covid-19 has decreased by almost 10pc in the last few days.

HSE chief Paul Reid revealed the new figures on Twitter and welcomed the development.

“With many pressures on our health service, some better news. Covid-19 patients in hospital now down to 83 with 35 in ICU,” he said.

“A clear demonstration of the effectiveness of vaccinations and continued public support. Let's celebrate the positives too, whilst highlighting risks.”

Yesterday, the Department of Health confirmed there were 98 people in hospitals with Covid-19, of which 35 were in the ICU.

They also announced that there were 378 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. However, figures on the number of people that have died with Covid-19 are currently unavailable due to the IT outage caused by the ransomware attack on the HSE.

Daily case numbers may also be subject to change in future, when the figures are validated once the HSE’s computer systems are operational.

Mr Reid also said last weekend that 50pc of the adult population will have received their first dose of the vaccine by the end of yesterday, and almost 20pc will have had their second dose and be fully vaccinated.

“Our programme continues on for the rest of this quarter through June and into July. We are continuing down through the age groups on the basis set by Government” he said.

In relation to vaccination targets, he said: “I think it is fair to say, as we are working throughout May and into June, we are aiming to have about 2.5 million of the population (vaccinated) by the end of July. So that is the target.”

Meanwhile, the online vaccine portal will open for 41 to 44 year-olds in the next few days, as pharmacies across the country also prepare to provide vaccines. Pharmacists are expected to administer Janssen vaccines to over 50s who missed out on their chance to get vaccinated.