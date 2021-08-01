Delta variant running rampant throughout Asia, as WHO says Covid cases are up 80pc globally

Olympic host city Tokyo, as well as Thailand and Malaysia, announced record Covid infections yesterday, mostly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant of the disease.

Cases surged in Sydney as well, where police cordoned off the central business district to prevent a protest against a strict lockdown that will last until the end of August.

Police in Sydney closed train stations, banned taxis from downtown and deployed 1,000 officers to set up checkpoints. There were a reported 210 new infections in Sydney and surrounding areas.

That number seems almost comically small compared to the 4,058 infections reported by Tokyo’s metropolitan government in the past 24 hours. Olympics organisers reported 21 new cases related to the Games, bringing the total to 241 since July 1.

A day earlier Japan extended its state of emergency for Tokyo to the end of August and expanded it to three prefectures near Tokyo and to the western prefecture of Osaka.

Olympics organisers announced yesterday they had revoked accreditation of a Games-related person or people for leaving the athletes’ village for sightseeing, a violation of measures imposed to hold the Olympics safely amid the pandemic.

The organisers did not disclose how many people were involved, if the person or people were athletes, or when the violation took place.

China is battling an outbreak of the Delta variant in the eastern city of Nanjing, which they trace to airport workers who cleaned a plane newly arrived from Russia.

Nanjing has reported 190 locally transmitted cases of the Delta variant since July 20, while there has been a total of 262 cases across the country.

Vietnam is also grappling with its worst Covid outbreak, as is Thailand.

Infections have increased by 80pc over the past four weeks in most regions of the world, said World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday.

“Hard-won gains are in jeopardy or being lost, and health systems in many countries are being overwhelmed by this Delta variant,” Tedros told a news conference.