Delta Covid variant becoming globally dominant – WHO official

The Delta variant of Covid-19, first identified in India, is becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease, the World Health Organisation’s chief scientist said yesterday.

Britain has reported a steep rise in infections with the Delta variant, while Germany’s top public health official predicted it would rapidly become the dominant variant there despite rising vaccination rates.

The Kremlin blamed a surge in Covid-19 cases on reluctance to have vaccinations and “nihilism” after record new infections in Moscow, mostly with the new Delta variant, fanned fears of a third wave.

“The Delta variant is well on its way to becoming the dominant variant globally because of its increased transmissibility,” WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference.

The UK has experienced a 79pc rise in one week in cases of the Delta variant first identified in India, Public Health England (PHE) said yesterday.

The most recent data shows 99pc of confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus across the country are the Delta variant.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said the increase across the UK is being driven by younger age groups, many of whom have now been invited for a vaccination as the jab rollout extends to anyone aged 18 and over.

Hospital cases have also almost doubled, though most of those needing treatment have not had a vaccine.

It came as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is “very confident” that the remaining coronavirus restrictions in England will be lifted on July 19.



The PHE data shows that 75,953 confirmed and probable cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant have now been found in the UK – up by 33,630, or 79pc, on the previous week.

Of the 75,953, some 70,856 have been in England, 4,659 in Scotland, 254 in Northern Ireland and 184 in Wales.



The latest Office for National Statistics figures show that around one in 520 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to June 12.

This is up from one in 560 in the previous week and the highest level since the week to April 10.

Meanwhile, 806 people in England have been admitted to hospital with the Delta variant as of June 14, a rise of 423 on the previous week. Of these, 65pc were unvaccinated while 17pc were more than 21 days after their first dose of vaccine.



As of June 14, there have been 73 deaths in England of people who were confirmed as having the Delta variant and who died within 28 days of a positive test.

