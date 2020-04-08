Delivering Easter eggs and travelling to second home not allowed - Garda Commissioner on new arrest powers

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that delivering Easter eggs and travelling to second homes is not permitted this Easter weekend, as gardaí have been granted power to enforce regulations.

Mr Harris said that new legislation which allows them to enforce Covid-19 regulations will be used sparingly but in circumstances like they have seen, where people exercise outside a 2km radius of their homes or have house parties or unnecessary travel, arrests may be made.

The legislation was signed into law this week, and has come into effect until at least midnight on Easter Sunday. It gives gardaí the powers throughout the COVID-19 crisis to enforce regulations around social distancing and internal travel.

Mr Harris said that since these regulations were put in place, gardaí have still seen, and increasingly are seeing, people disobey them. While people will most likely just be sent back to their homes if found in minor breaches of the rules, the first port of call for those in serious breach will be arrest - spot fines will not be issued.

"We're conducting over the weekend a number of fixed checkpoints to regulate the movement of traffic," Mr Harris said.

"People only should be moving, if they have an essential reason to move throughout the country. What we'll be doing is making sure that that movement is essential and as described within the regulations.

"If your movement is not essential, you will be asked to return to your place of residence.

"Our approach is not changing. We are a community based policing service, we're applying the same tact, as we have all week. It'll be one of informing people, engaging with them, persuading them to comply the regulations and enforcement is only at the very end of, of non-compliance by an individual."

Gardaí had to be supplied with face shields, because of members of the public spitting on them.

Mr Harris said that certain members of society in Ireland have disregarded the rules and measures had to be put in place to combat this.

Unfortunately, Mr Harris said, delivering Easter eggs to loved ones is not considered a necessary journey, and so will not be permitted under the regulations. There is also fear that many people will flock to summer homes this weekend with the promise of fine weather for Easter Sunday.

Mr Harris said that this is unacceptable. If a person has found themselves already in their second home, they must remain there as their primary residence for the remainder of the coronavirus lockdown, if not, they are not permitted to travel to a second home.

"Discipline required to live by this medical advice is starting to slip a little. We're seeing things like people exercising more than two kilometres from their home. We're seeing people moving for non essential reasons. We're also seeing house parties.

"So these are areas where we may need the regulations, in terms of enforcing the restrictions that are in place at the moment," he said.

"Regrettably, there's a small minority, and perhaps an increasing number, who are starting to breach the advice, and then that brings them in conflict with the regulations which are now in force.

"An essential journey may be going to visit a family member where there's a critical need but regrettably delivering Easter eggs is not a critical need, and people should be should realise that is not an essential journey. If you're stopped you will be turned back and asked to return to your place of residence," he said.

