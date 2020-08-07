'Deeply regrettable' - Irish Hotels Federation gives view local lockdown measures in Kildare, Laois and Offaly

The Irish Hotels Federation have labelled as "deeply regrettable" the lockdown restrictions on counties Kildare, Offaly and Laois.

Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, President of the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) said:

“It is deeply regrettable that restrictions have to be reintroduced in Kildare, Laois and Offaly. "Undoubtedly this latest lockdown will have a significant impact on the morale of the people in these counties and across the country."

Ms Fitzgerald Kane stated while health and safety "must always be the number one priority" and "we recognise the difficult balance the Government has to achieve," the lockdowns would impact on businesses.

A number of hotels have already been affected with a high number of cancellations at at least one hotel in Kildare.

"These latest developments have highlighted the significant challenges and uncertainty facing Irish society and many businesses because of Covid -19," Ms Fitzgerald Kane said.

"The Government must take action now to provide longer term support for those sectors of the economy that are most adversely affected by this pandemic including the tourism industry.”

However, earlier at the Covid-19 briefing Health Minister Stephen Donnelly stated there had been no package put together for the localised lockdown affected businesses.

