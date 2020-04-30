Danny Healy-Rae calls for UN investigation into origin of coronavirus in China

INDEPENDENT TD Danny Healy-Rae has called for an international investigation into the origin of the coronavirus in China.

And he told the Dáil that Ireland should not buy more equipment to help in the battle against the virus from China "until we know what's the truth".

Mr Healy-Rae asked Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: "Why are we not calling for an investigation into how and when this virus actually began in China?

"Is it the case that they don’t want to know?

"Because I can tell you that all those who have lost loved ones to this deadly disease would like to know and be told the truth."

Mr Healy-Rae said the virus was in China "long before" January.

He claimed that some of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that Ireland bought from China and "went out of its way to publicly thank them for" was given to the Chinese by the Italians in early December.

Mr Healy-Rae did not outline the basis of this allegation.

He added: "I am asking the Government not to buy another bottle to contain this virus from the Chinese until we know what’s the truth."

The Kerry TD said: "I am calling on the United Nations to carry out an international investigation into what happened because we need to know.

"If they’re culpable for anything, or whoever it is, they will have a job in compensating the world."

He said: "They’ll never compensate for the people that have died but they should be made to compensate for the money that countries around the world have lost and none more so than Ireland."

