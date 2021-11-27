| 2.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Danish difference: why Denmark is doing Covid better than us

Despite having shorter lockdowns than Ireland and less severe restrictions, the Scandinavian country has had fewer cases and a lower death toll. John Meagher reports from Copenhagen on what lessons Ireland might learn

Back to normality: Concert-goers at the Tivoli Gardens enjoy Denmark&rsquo;s first Covid-19 restriction-free event since the start of the pandemic Expand
Strong buy-in: Medical staff carry out a PCR test on a &lsquo;Partybus&rsquo; in Ishoj Expand
Professor of political science at Aarhus University, Michael Bang Petersen Expand
Mask-free: The Christmas market in the centre of Copenhagen. Photo by John Meagher Expand
Comparison of Covid-19 deaths between Denmark and Ireland. Graphic by Shane Mc Intyre Expand
Comparison of Covid-19 cases between Denmark and Ireland. Graphic by Shane Mc Intyre Expand

Close

Back to normality: Concert-goers at the Tivoli Gardens enjoy Denmark&rsquo;s first Covid-19 restriction-free event since the start of the pandemic

Back to normality: Concert-goers at the Tivoli Gardens enjoy Denmark’s first Covid-19 restriction-free event since the start of the pandemic

Strong buy-in: Medical staff carry out a PCR test on a &lsquo;Partybus&rsquo; in Ishoj

Strong buy-in: Medical staff carry out a PCR test on a ‘Partybus’ in Ishoj

Professor of political science at Aarhus University, Michael Bang Petersen

Professor of political science at Aarhus University, Michael Bang Petersen

Mask-free: The Christmas market in the centre of Copenhagen. Photo by John Meagher

Mask-free: The Christmas market in the centre of Copenhagen. Photo by John Meagher

Comparison of Covid-19 deaths between Denmark and Ireland. Graphic by Shane Mc Intyre

Comparison of Covid-19 deaths between Denmark and Ireland. Graphic by Shane Mc Intyre

Comparison of Covid-19 cases between Denmark and Ireland. Graphic by Shane Mc Intyre

Comparison of Covid-19 cases between Denmark and Ireland. Graphic by Shane Mc Intyre

/

Back to normality: Concert-goers at the Tivoli Gardens enjoy Denmark’s first Covid-19 restriction-free event since the start of the pandemic

John Meagher Twitter Email

It is Wednesday in Copenhagen — and it is like being in a pre-pandemic time-warp. There isn’t a mask to be seen: not in the sleek glasshouse of the Torvehallerne food market; not in Illum, the luxury department store; not on the busy metro; and not in the German-style Christmas market on Nytorv square, just off the lengthy pedestrianised shopping street, Strøget.

You have to look hard to find any reference to Covid-19. With the exception of the odd yellow sign on the street marking the location of free antigen testing, there’s no indication of a global pandemic. You won’t find stickers on the floors of shops and restaurants urging social distancing or the sort of cautionary posters we have become so used to seeing in Ireland.

Most Watched

Privacy