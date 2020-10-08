Damning report criticises State response to threat posed by Covid-19 in nursing homes

The State’s response to the Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic failed to recognise the threat posed by the virus to nursing home residents.

The Dáil’s Special Committee on Covid-19 Response also found that a “silo type” approach in relation to nursing homes “did nothing to prevent the spread of the disease.”

The damning findings are included in the committee’s final report which recommends that a public inquiry be set up to investigate each of the almost 1,000 deaths that occurred in nursing homes.

The report also criticises the meat processing sector – which also saw clusters of the virus – and proposes an Oireachtas inquiry into the industry.

In his commentary committee chairman, Clare Independent TD Michael McNamara said there are “more answers needed” on the deaths in nursing homes.

Mr McNamara says that unless the State learns from all of the analysis on the pandemic “The many sacrifices will have been in vain, as will the too-many heart-breaking deaths”.

The committee’s major recommendation is for a public inquiry into deaths in nursing homes. The report says that despite devoting more time to the issue of nursing homes than to any other, the committee was “unable to get satisfactory answers as to why 985 residents of nursing homes died after they contracted Covid-19.”

The committee examined reports by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) and an Expert Panel on nursing homes. It says these reports “highlight a silo type approach on behalf of the State that certainly did nothing to prevent the spread of the disease.”

Among key issues identified are an over-focus on preparing acute hospitals for the pandemic and a failure to recognise the level of risk posed to those in nursing homes.

It also says there were delays in reacting to the deteriorating situation in nursing homes especially in providing supports like replacement staff and PPE (Personal Protective Equipment).

There are unanswered questions as to why some nursing homes were free of Covid-19 whereas others were severely impacted. The committee says a failure to provide answers to the relatives of those who died which has “exacerbated their pain and suffering”.

The committee recommends a public inquiry that will investigate and report on all circumstances of each individual death from Covid-19 in nursing homes.

The report says that the actions taken by the Government and public health authorities “cannot be examined in the light of what we now know about Covid-19, its transmission and treatment, but instead must be examined in the light of what was known, or ought to have been known, at the time when such measures were taken”.

On Covid-19 testing the committee recommends that the State develop a system that has a turnaround time that doesn’t exceed 24 hours.

The committee found that meat processing plants were a significant hotspot for Covid-19 infections.

The report says that while meat processing is highly regulated regarding food safety and hygiene, “the same level of regulation and protection is not extended to workers and their conditions of employment.”

It says the Health and Safety Authority was slow to begin inspections of meat plants and when it did a high proportion of inspections were pre-announced.

The committee heard that only 20pc of Meat Industry Ireland (MII) members paid sick pay to their workers, and that employers in the sector availed of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme. It also found that: “Though kill-levels were down on the previous year, they were not substantially down while there was a substantial fall in the prices paid to farmers on those paid the previous year.”

The committee recommends an Oireachtas ‘Inquire, Record and Report Inquiry’ into the operation of the industry. It says the inquiry should examine the operation of the industry, the State’s response in terms of protecting workers while ensuring necessary food supplies to the general population, as well as ensuring fairness for primary producers.

