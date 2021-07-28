| 13.1°C Dublin

Daily Update: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A woman receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination program at a train station, as cases surge in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana Expand

Close

A woman receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination program at a train station, as cases surge in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

A woman receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination program at a train station, as cases surge in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

A woman receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination program at a train station, as cases surge in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

Governors of three prefectures near Olympics host city Tokyo are likely to ask the government to declare states of emergency for their regions after infections spiked to a record high in the Japanese capital.

Europe

* Britain on Tuesday reported its highest number of deaths and people in hospital with the coronavirus since March, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging caution despite a week of lower reported numbers of infection.

* Ireland became the latest European Union member state to commit to offering COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 12-15 as it opened its strongly subscribed programme to 16 and 17-year olds on Tuesday.

Asia-Pacific

* The Australian city of Sydney extended a lockdown by four weeks after an already protracted stay-at-home order failed to douse a COVID-19 outbreak.

* South Korea reported 1,896 new cases, its highest-ever daily increase, as the country struggles to subdue a fourth wave of outbreaks.

* The Indian government expects to have around 150 million vaccine doses in August, Vinod Kumar Paul, who heads a federal government panel on vaccines, told a news conference.

Americas

* Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said.

* The board of Brazilian health agency Anvisa has provisionally suspended its import authorization for Bharat Biotech's vaccine while it seeks information.

Middle East and Africa 

* Israel is considering giving a third shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to its elderly population even before FDA approval to help fend off the Delta variant.

* Libya's government imposed a two-week curfew in some local councils.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Medical Developments 

* Moderna said its vaccine manufacturing partners outside the United States are facing delays due to laboratory testing operations that have occurred in the past few days.

Economic Impact

* Asian shares stayed stuck at seven-month lows, as markets continued to digest a storm in Chinese equity markets, while currency markets were quiet with traders wary of placing large bets prior to the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting.

* Bank of Japan policymakers appeared undeterred by increasing global debate on withdrawing crisis-mode stimulus, with some calling for the need to avoid a premature tightening of monetary policy.

* Australia's consumer prices rose at the fastest annual pace in almost 13 years last quarter as petrol jumped and government subsidies unwound, but a far tamer reading for core inflation suggested the spike would be fleeting.

Visit our Covid-19 vaccine dashboard for updates on the roll out of the vaccination program and the rate of Coronavirus cases Ireland

Most Watched

Privacy