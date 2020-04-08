Daily Digest Evening Edition: Don't go to your holiday home, a season of sporting Sundays in one day and coping with nightmare neighbours

A temporary marquee structure erected on the grounds of the Mater Hospital in Dublin as the coronavirus pandemic continues to place a strain on the health service (Brian Lawless/PA)

Don’t go to your holiday home and don’t do an Easter egg run or the Gardaí will tell you to turn around and go home. The emergency powers granted to the Gardaí are now in force and are generating a fair bit of debate as the country adapts to the new realities.

No egg-xit

Delivering Easter eggs is not a valid reason to break the lockdown, say the Garda Commissioner. Drew Harris was anticipating every excuse in the book as the Gardaí set out their plan to enforce the restrictions over the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend.

A fair cop

As new garda powers come into effect here, the backlash has well and truly begun in the UK against the enforcement of the lockdown by police. A poll shows one-third of the British public think police have gone ‘too far’ in enforcing coronavirus lockdown measures.

Exam stress

Although schools are technically on their Easter holidays now, Leaving and Junior Cert students are still left wondering what’s going to happen with their exams. John Walshe provides the multiple choice of options. (Premium)

BCG ABC

The tried and trusted TB vaccine is now coming into focus as a weapon to fight the coronavirus. What is it about the BCG vaccine that suggests it provides protection against Covid-19 to help reduce death rates and where is the research at? Eilish O’Regan’s Q&A explains all.

The noisy neighbours

A peril of the present crisis is fraught relations with the neighbours. With everyone in the same boat, how do you cope? Therapist Allison Keating advises. (Premium)

Back on the field

With all sport sidelined for the moment, Roy Curtis optimistically looks ahead to a return to action and foresees a season of Sundays in one day. (Premium)

A Tiger’s tale

Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum, Shia LaBeouf, Melissa McCarthy and Kathy Bates are all being spoken of as the dream cast for the big-screen adaptation of Tiger King. The Netflix series has become the must-watch programme of the lockdown. Ed Power assesses its success.

Medicine man

Donald Trump is backing an anti-malarial drug, whose effectiveness against Covid-19 is pretty much unknown. Vanity Fair looks at the curious case of who is pushing the drug and why.

Deserted Dublin

Devoid of pedestrians, shoppers, workers, tourists, cars, buses, trucks and traffic, drone footage shows Dublin as you’ve never seen it before – deserted.

Landlocked

Landlubbers are banned from going outside their 2km zone to the sea. Here it is brought to your doorstep, a snapshot of Rosslare Strand.

