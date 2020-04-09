Daily Digest Evening Edition: A not so Good Friday, garden centre confusion and Trump talks Tiger King

US President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

As the Easter weekend approaches, people are trying to see will some semblance of normal life peek through the curtain of the clampdown or is it just going to be the lockdown again for the holiday period.

The economic costs to businesses and workers continue to rise as the questions about when and where it will all end continue to flow.

Fionnán Sheahan

Ireland Editor

The long green arm of the law

Garden centres and hardware stores were closed down as part of the moves to restrict movement. But now they can legally open under new laws, but are still being asked to stay closed. The confusion over the emergency powers continue.

Gavin’s Friday advice

Just in case your garden centre does open or you’re getting out to the garden this weekend, Diarmuid Gavin flags the most frequently asked questions he’s getting from gardeners at the moment – and his answers to the queries.

Debenhams collapse

The most high-profile company to collapse during the coronavirus clampdown is going into liquidation.

Debenhams has 1,500 direct and indirect staff at 11 large department stores across the country, but has now told workers their jobs are gone. Unemployment has already surged to higher levels than the peak in the financial crisis.

Buy, buy, buy

The shops are closed, driving consumers online in ever greater numbers. Meadhbh McGrath ponders the moral dilemma of shopping for non-essential items on the web during a crisis versus the thrill of buying. (Premium)

Yesterday once more

Remember the bank guarantee? Well, Dan O’Brien is warning the State may have to guarantee private liabilities to save businesses vital to the economy. It brings back bad memories. (Premium)

The emissions link

New research from Harvard says long-term exposure to air pollution increases vulnerability against coronavirus. Therefore, you are more likely to die from Covid-19 if you live in an area with higher levels of long-term air pollution.

Not so Good Friday

The traditional dry Good Friday was done away with two years ago, but now it has returned with a bang. You can’t even get a pint by buying a ticket at the railway station, as Liam Collins recalls (Premium)

Home risks

Working from home brings its perils, such as coming under attack. The lockdown is getting the comedic creativity of acts going, like this double act.

I’m with stupid I

Yup, we live in strange times. Those of us who haven’t yet seen the cult Netflix documentary series Tiger King are clearly going to have to catch up this Easter weekend. In the midst of a humanity-endangering crisis, even Donald Trump got asked about the star of the show. The exchange is tragically hilarious.

I’m with stupid II

The WHO are coming under fire from Donald Trump. Those spoilsports categorically say drinking alcohol does not protect you against Covid-19 and excessive drinking can actually increase your risk of health problems. However, a random German medic we’ve never heard of says drinking whiskey can protect against infection. Needless to say, his advice is gaining traction ahead of the holiday weekend by anyone who wants to ignore the science. Cheers.

Online Editors