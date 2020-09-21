Dáil to debate Bill that would make sick pay a legal right

The Dáil will debate a new sick pay Bill that would ensure six weeks’ sick pay for workers if written into law on Tuesday night.

The Bill would also give parents the right to paid leave if their child is forced to stay home from school due to Covid-19.

The Sick Leave and Parental Leave (Covid-19) Bill 2020 which is being proposed by Labour, would legally guarantee Irish workers sick leave pay for the first time, as it currently is the decision of the employer to grant sick pay to employees.

Under the Bill, workers are entitled to six weeks sick pay at the same rate of annual leave. Six weeks is the recovery time for a moderate to severe case of Covid-19, according to the WHO.

After six weeks, they will move on to Illness Benefit.

While there is a current Illness Benefit Scheme of €203 per week before tax for full-time PAYE workers, it is only paid from the seventh day of illness and you must have at least two years of PRSI contributions. You must also have a ‘certificate of incapacity to work’ signed by a doctor.

Labour says the €30-60 cost of a GP visit can be off-putting.

Self-employed workers and workers over the age of 66 do not qualify for the current Illness Benefit Scheme.

Labour say that Ireland is “an outlier in Europe” due to the lack of legally-binding sick pay, adding, “This situation means that some workers who might have symptoms of coronavirus are forced to go to work as they cannot afford not to, thus spreading the virus further.”

The Labour Party highlighted Dr Ronan Glynn’s comments last week when the Acting Chief Medical Officer said that whatever measures need to be put in place to ensure that workers can afford to not attend work because they are sick, should be put in place.

“The enhanced Covid-19 illness benefit only gives €350 per week, so if someone is earning more than this but is struggling financially, they may be tempted to continue to work while sick from Covid-19. The issues experienced in meat factories, which played a big part of the lockdown in Kildare, Offaly and Laois, are examples of this problem,” a party statement read.

“[Dr Ronan Glynn] effectively said that the introduction of sick pay was important to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and recommended to the Government to take action several weeks ago. So far, this Government has done nothing about it,” the statement continued.

The bill also provides for paid ‘force majeure’ parental leave where a school or childcare provider is closed because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

