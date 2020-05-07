Dáil hears criticism of 'obnoxious video' featuring developer Johnny Ronan

RICHARD Boyd Barrett has criticised what he branded an "obnoxious video" featuring developer Johnny Ronan claiming it tells a "tale of two Covids" when it comes to housing.

The People Before Profit TD made the comments in the Dáil, where he was warned by the Ceann Comhairle that it's out of order to name people who aren't in the House.

It comes after a video was circulated on social media showing Mr Ronan joking about the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Ronan has reportedly apologised unreservedly for his remarks in the video which he said in no way represents his views on the virus and its devastating impact.

The video was filmed in South Africa in late February.

Mr Boyd Barrett said it was a "really obnoxious video about a sort of tale of two Covids in this country when it comes to housing."

He said Mr Ronan is "a Celtic Tiger property developer" and claimed he has his "name plastered over development sites all over the city making an absolute fortune while people are suffering from homelessness."

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl warned him: "You’re here long enough to know it’s out of order to name somebody that’s not in the house."

Mr Boyd Barrett continued claiming Mr Ronan was "mocking people with Covid and making light of the work of our nurses, enjoying himself in South Africa."

He said that as a TD he is dealing with people like a 70-year-old called Brian who should be cocooning and is living in a shed because the "only accommodation he’s offered is a hostel in town when he's living in Dun Laoghaire."

He said another man, Anthony, is "living in a tent in Stillorgan because he doesn't meet the criteria to get his own door accommodation."

Mr Boyd Barrett said there are "people in South Africa making money from the housing crisis mocking the pandemic.

"And then there's the people at the sharp end of all of this."

He said housing provision should not be about "Celtic Tiger developers and speculators" but about "permanent measures to eliminate the housing crisis".

