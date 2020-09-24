Curb social encounters or face nationwide Level 3 restrictions, Dr Glynn warns

Warning: Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn says we need to take action now. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

All citizens have been put on notice to curb social encounters lest the whole country move to Level 3 Covid restrictions.

The warning came as a clutch of counties hovered close to joining Donegal and Dublin under the tighter rules.

The Level 3 clampdown comes into effect in Donegal at midnight on Friday for three weeks.

In face of the climbing Donegal numbers, the Government had been left with “no choice other than to act, and act decisively,” the Taoiseach said.

There was “every chance” of further announcements for other areas, he added, unless everyone heeded the overall advice and cut down on contact with others.

Unlike Dublin, ‘wet’ pubs that opened only four days ago can continue to serve in Donegal – as long as patrons stay outside.

Other countries at risk of escalation comprise Louth, Waterford, Wicklow, Kildare, Cork and Galway, although numbers in the first two have lately moved in the right direction.

Covid is spreading because people assume that persons known to them cannot be infected, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn declared last night.

Keeping current freedoms – and even returning the whole nation to Level 2 – depends on intense vigilance in the immediate time ahead, he and the Taoiseach stressed.

“Stay two metres from people – even if you know them,” Dr Glynn said.

“People are dropping their guard because they know each other.”

He urged people to “act at all times as if the people in your company can give you the virus.”

The Taoiseach spoke on Thursday night to both the Deputy and First Minister of Northern Ireland about the move to tighten controls in Donegal.

It comes against a background of surging cases in Derry and a fear that at least some people are “jurisdiction shopping” in their leisure hours.

Two towns straddling the border are the hardest hit in the whole country – Lifford and Stranorlar. In these electoral areas, the rate of infection is 336 per 100,000.

Donegal as a whole has exceeded Dublin at 148 cases per 100,000, ahead of 145 in the capital.

Meanwhile another 324 daily infections have been announced, while three people have died.

There is now growing concern about the country as a whole and several counties in particular, although the severe situation in Louth and Waterford has eased. But others, like Cork, Galway and Kildare are rising noticeably, Dr Glynn said.

His advice to all citizens was: “Cut your contacts by half.”

The Taoiseach said it was a time for “honest conversations” in every household.

Dr Glynn said a significant proportion of cases were in people in their teens and early twenties, stressing he was not trying to attach blame, but the message to that cohort had to be to make informed choices – particularly against a background of the third level colleges opening countrywide next week.

Young people had been “phenomenal” over the last six months in assisting the national effort, but unless they maintained vigilance they would “continue to drive” the recent rise in all cases, he said.

The Taoiseach warned that the looming winter would be “more challenging” than in the time to date. He said he hoped sport could continue uninhibited, but it would take adherence to protocols.

He said levels of the virus had been growing very fast in urban centres and the Government “will not hesitate” to take similar decisions in future to protect health and lives.

Donegal will be at Level 3 for a period of three weeks, until Friday 16th October, at which point the situation will be reviewed by the Government, based on the status of the virus and public health advice.

There will be a 30pc top-up to the Restart Plus grant to help support those affected through the three-week period, along with priority access to other supports, he pledged.

