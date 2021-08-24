Crunch meeting between live events sector and Government postponed until Monday, with Taoiseach to attend

A CRUNCH showdown between the live events sector and the Government has now been postponed until Monday in a government u-turn.

The Irish Independent reported today that despite being invited by Culture Minister Catherine Martin, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste would snub the live events sector and send their officials instead to a meeting with the live events industry tomorrow.

However, in a u-turn, Micheal Martin and Leo Varadkar will now attend the meeting which has been pushed it back until Monday.

This comes as the Government is under intense pressure to reopen the live sector after CMO Dr Tony Holohan said that public health would not have an issue with events like Electric Picnic taking place for fully vaccinated people.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said that Mr Martin met with Minister Martin to discuss reopening of the live events sector today.

Read More

This will follow Nphet’s latest advice being considered by Ministers in the Cabinet Sub Committee meeting on Covid 19 on Friday.

A roadmap to reopen the sector and lift remaining restrictions will then be published on Tuesday after being signed off by Cabinet.

A spokesperson for the Events Industry Alliance confirmed that the meeting has been postponed until Monday.