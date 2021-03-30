| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

CRSS set to exceed budget amid longer lockdowns

More than €400m has been disbursed under the support scheme for business 

Paschal Donohoe has used the budget to keep firms afloat during lockdown. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin Expand

Close

Paschal Donohoe has used the budget to keep firms afloat during lockdown. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin

Paschal Donohoe has used the budget to keep firms afloat during lockdown. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin

Paschal Donohoe has used the budget to keep firms afloat during lockdown. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin

Jon Ihle

Spending on the Government’s Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) is set to exceed the original amount put aside for the programme when it was announced as part of Budget 2021 last October.

The scheme, which pays businesses up to €5,000 per week if they have lost 75pc of their trade because of lockdown restrictions, was originally set up with €550m withheld from the Exchequer by the Revenue.

Since then €406.7m has been spent to keep nearly 24,000 premises solvent as the country has been under Level 5 restrictions for 19 of the last 24 weeks.

Most Watched

Privacy