CRSS set to exceed budget amid longer lockdowns

Spending on the Government’s Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) is set to exceed the original amount put aside for the programme when it was announced as part of Budget 2021 last October.

The scheme, which pays businesses up to €5,000 per week if they have lost 75pc of their trade because of lockdown restrictions, was originally set up with €550m withheld from the Exchequer by the Revenue.

Since then €406.7m has been spent to keep nearly 24,000 premises solvent as the country has been under Level 5 restrictions for 19 of the last 24 weeks.

At that rate of spending, the original €550m will be exceeded by the end of June, when the CRSS expires.

However, there is no longer a pot of money to draw on for the scheme, as CRSS payments are now being funded on an ongoing basis by withholding tax receipts, according to the Department of Finance.

A spokesperson said the €550m withheld in October was to cover the possible cost of the scheme, which at the time was unknown. Most of this, around €430m, was returned to the Exchequer in November, once the scheme was getting under way.

Since then CRSS payments have been funded by reducing tax receipt transfer to the Exchequer each month as needed, rather than from a set amount.

The withheld funds were a major contributor to the €1.2bn tax receipt shortfall registered by the Exchequer in October, just as Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced major new spending commitments to cope with the worsening pandemic.

“Some €550m has been held back by the Revenue Commissioners to help pay these cash transfers to businesses, reducing the income tax and corporation tax heads by €275m each,” the Department of Finance said at the time. “The Department was aware there would be an under-performance in October and this was taken into account in the Department’s projected outturn for 2020, published at Budget 2021.”

With no sign of Covid infection rates decreasing and a slower than expected vaccine roll-out, it's possible that some form of lockdown will persist beyond June, meaning CRSS could be extended again, putting an even greater financial burden on the Exchequer.

The scheme was given an extra three months to run in February when it became clear that the current lockdown would run well into the second quarter of the year and the Government is keeping all Covid emergency measures under review.

The bulk of CRSS spending has been directed to pubs, hotels, B&Bs, restaurants and cafes, which have either been forced to close or which have suffered major drops in normal footfall due to the pandemic curbs.

Although pubs have been the hardest hit, they have received among the smallest average payments, which are tied to pre-Covid revenue.

More than €153m has been paid out in 2021. A similar amount was disbursed during the first two months of the scheme. Special Christmas payments were added in December, bringing the spend over the three week holiday period to nearly €100m.