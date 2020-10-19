| 11.9°C Dublin

Creches virus rate is double that of schools, HSE survey reveals

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

The percentage of children and staff who tested positive for Covid-19 in childcare facilities is double the number in both primary and secondary schools.

New HSE figures show the percentage of positive tests is far higher among children and staff who attend creches than those in school.

The percentage is also higher among children and staff in special education facilities than those in either primary or secondary school.

