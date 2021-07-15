The Covid vaccine portal will open for people aged 25-29 to register from tomorrow morning, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed.

“Calling all 25-29 year olds. You can register for an mRNA vaccine from tomorrow,” Mr Donnelly said on Twitter.

Currently those aged between 18 and 34 can register with pharmacists for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Mr Donnelly also said that those aged 30-69 can continue to register for vaccinations if they have yet to receive one.

People in the age brackets permitted can register for a vaccine through the HSE’s website.

A PPS number, eircode, email address and phone number are all needed for registration.

