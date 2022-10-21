A major alert about an expected surge in Covid-19 cases by mid November to early December, fuelled by a new more infectious subvariant found in Ireland and other countries, was sounded by the European disease watchdog today .

It is the clearest signal yet that the new subvariant BQ.1 and its offshoot BQ1.1 will topple the current dominant variant BA.5 from top position.

The new strains have already been detected in Ireland.

The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) said at least five European countries have detected the circulation of the subvariant BQ.1 .

ECDC modelling forecasts predict that BQ1 and its sub-lineage BQ1.1 will become the dominant SARS-CoV2 strains in EU/EEA by mid-November to the beginning of December 2022.

“This will likely contribute to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks to months, according to an update .

Preliminary laboratory studies in Asia indicate that BQ.1 has the ability to considerably evade the immune system response. However, according to the limited data currently available there is no evidence of BQ.1 being associated with increased infection severity compared to the circulating Omicron variants BA.4/BA.5.

“Countries should remain vigilant for signals of BQ.1 emergence and spread, and maintain sensitive and representative testing” said Andrea Ammon, ECDC Director. “Countries should continue to monitor Covid-19 case rates, especially in people aged 65 and older. Severity indicators such as hospitalisations, intensive care unit admissions and occupancy, and deaths should be monitored as well.”

Improving Covid-19 vaccine uptake of the primary course and first booster dose in populations who are yet to receive them remains a priority. It is expected that additional booster doses will be needed for those groups most at risk of severe disease, such as adults over 60 years, immunocompromised individuals, those with underlying medical conditions, and pregnant women.

The EU/EEA countries with the highest proportions reported for samples collected are France (19pc), Belgium (9pc), Ireland (7pc), The Netherlands (6pc), and Italy (5pc).

The current proportions are not high enough for the variant to already have had a noticeable impact on the epidemiological situation in the affected countries. ECDC is asking EU/EEA Member States to continuously share available information on these variants to inform risk assessments in the coming weeks.

It emerged this week that several other new Covid-19 subvariants of Omicron, which may be better at evading immunity built up from vaccination and previous infection, are being monitored in Ireland.

Offshoots are still being picked up in small numbers, but BA.5 – for which there is now a booster vaccine – is still dominant.

The autumn wave of Covid-19 presents a mixed picture, with patients in hospital fluctuating, down to 442 yesterday compared with 478 last week. However, the numbers in intensive care have gone up to 17 compared with 11 earlier in the month.

The seven-day positivity rate for people going for PCR tests was 13.8pc yesterday, down from 14.4pc in the first week of this month.

The weekly report from the Health Protection Sur- veillance Centre (HPSC) covering October 9 to 15 found there was a 5.6pc fall in infections detected through PCR testing compared with the previous week, with the highest number seen in the 35 to 44 age group. Self-reported cases from home antigen tests were stable.

Fifty-two Covid-19 outbreaks were reported last week, an increase of eight on the previous week. Worst hit were hospitals and nursing homes, with 18 each.

In her weekly report delivered last Friday, chief medical officer Professor Breda Smyth said 46pc of those with Covid-19 in intensive care last Tuesday week were there due to complications of the virus.

Forty-one per cent were hospitalised directly due to Covid-19, with others admitted for other illnesses.

Referring to new variants, Prof Smyth said the UK detected the circulation of additional lineages, which occurred rapidly.

The prevalence is low, and the ones under watch are BA.2.75, BF.7 and BQ.X. They show evidence of growth compared with BA.5, and in some cases this is similar to other variants that have led to more infections.

On October 8, the HPSC had detected 46 cases of BA.2.75 and 108 of BF.7. Other subvariants have also been detected. BA.5 is circulating here, but this is likely due to more mixing and higher levels of indoor gathering.