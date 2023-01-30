Covid remains a global health emergency, says WHO

Covid-19 remains a global health emergency, the World Health Organisation has decided.

There had been speculation it would change the status of the pandemic .

However, on Friday the WHO’s Emergency Committee met to consider the issue and it advised that in its view, COVID-19 remains a global health emergency,

It remains at the highest level of alarm under the International Health Regulations, and for the moment, the only level of alarm.

There were 214 patients with Covid in Irish hospitals today- down from 370 two weeks ago - including 26 in intensive care.

It said that as we enter the fourth year of the pandemic, there is no doubt we are in a far better situation now than we were a year ago, when the Omicron wave was at its peak.

But since the beginning of December, weekly reported deaths globally have been rising.

In the past eight weeks, more than 170,000 people have lost their lives to Covid-19.

And that’s just the reported deaths; the actual number is much higher.

“We can’t control the virus, but we can do more to address the vulnerabilities in populations and health systems. That means vaccinating 100pc of the most at-risk groups.It means increasing access to testing and early antiviral use,” said WHO.

“It means taking context-specific measures when there is a surge in cases.It means maintaining and expanding laboratory networks.And it means fighting misinformation.

“We remain hopeful that in the coming year, the world will transition to a new phase in which we reduce hospitalizations and deaths to the lowest possible level, and health systems are able to manage Covid-19 in an integrated and sustainable way. Vaccination will remain an essential part of our approach.

We are now working to determine the most effective mechanism for advising Member States and manufacturers on vaccine composition and vaccination frequency.