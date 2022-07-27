THE Government has decided to end free Covid tests.

The decision was taken at the last meeting of Cabinet before the summer break and means people will have to pay for PCR of antigen tests – unless they are mandated in a healthcare setting.

Citizens can currently get a free PCR test if they have symptoms and are age 55 or older (without a booster dose), have a high-risk medical condition, have a weak immune system (or live in the same household as a person who is immunocompromised), if you are pregnant, of if you are a healthcare worker.

Free antigen tests are also available to healthcare workers and their household contacts.

The changes are on foot of advice provided by acting Chief Medical Officer Breda Smyth to ministers and in the context of perceived waning threat from the Omicron variant. A new structure for Covid action and monitoring is being prepared for the Autumn.

Cheap antigen tests are available at discount supermarkets, while a PCR test can be had commercially for €60-€75.

The Cabinet was told that expenditure on Covid measures is “running well above the allocation provided for 2022.” Funding for various interventions was €1.6bn in 2021, but was planned to fall to €750m this year. It is now likely to outstrip their figure by the year’s end. “There has been significant Covid spending early in the year, particularly in the area of testing, before the changes in public health advice kicked in from the end of February,” a Government spokesman said.

The decision to end free testing was “based on revised public health advice,” the spokesman added.

“Covid testing will no longer be recommended for the general population. Testing will only occur based on a clinical assessment where a clinician requires the result to contribute to the diagnosis and management of an individual patient, or where deemed necessary by public health in relation to the management of an outbreak or specific public health risk.”

This can include testing of patients as they are admitted to hospital, lest they pose a threat to other patients – meaning a slowdown in treatment too because of the need for staff to wear PPC.

The date of implementation of the new public health advice – meaning an end to free tests -- is likely to be “in early Autumn,” it is understood.

The HSE is also developing new testing-and-trace emergency response plans given the uncertainty about the future of the virus.

Full-year expenditure for 2022 by the HSE is expected to reach €395 million for Covid testing, tracing and surveillance.

The original budget allocated for testing and tracing for 2022 was less than half of this, at only €157 million.

“However, due to very high demand for testing driven primarily by the Omicron variant, expenditure had already exceeded €315 million by the beginning of July,” a Government spokesman said.

Since previous changes to public health advice on tests came into effect at the end of February, the HSE has been developing proposals to “transition” the testing programme “towards a longer-term, sustainable model.”

This involves managing the virus for public health and clinical purposes rather than the mass testing and tracing programme which has been in effect since early in the pandemic.”

Covid in future will be managed in a similar manner to other infectious diseases, primarily as a clinical decision at primary care level, “but underpinned by a robust surveillance system. This will ensure adequate monitoring of disease incidence and severity.”

“Continuation of the testing programme at the scale seen to date has very limited public health rationale now,” a spokesman said, barring a significant deterioration in disease indicators or the emergence of a new variant of concern that has major public health implications.