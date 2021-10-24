Covid patients in ICU rises by a third in a week as 1,725 new coronavirus cases confirmed

Intensive care cases of Covid-19 have risen by 23 in one week to 97 as hospitals deal with the virus surge.

Hospital cases have also increased to 473 today, up 14 from 459 last week. Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) statistics show there are now 1,725 cases of Covid-19 in the community.

The 14-day incidence rate is 562 out of 100,000, also up from 452 last week. The seven day average of cases is 2,110, up from 1,713 a week ago.

While the five day average is 2,159, up from 1,833 seven days ago.

The Department of Health tweeted: “No single intervention is perfect at preventing the spread of Covid-19. It takes many different individual actions to slow down its spread.

“Every action you take is another layer of protection between you and the virus - the more layers you have, the more protection you have.”

People are being advised to continue wearing masks, avoid touching the face, to limit time in crowded areas, to use hand hygiene and cough and sneeze etiquette, to socially distance and stay at home if unwell, to utilise ventilation, socialise outdoors if possible, to listen to government messaging, to go for a Covid test if showing symptoms and to get vaccinated.

The rolling out of boosters for the over 60s is underway and is expected to be extended to other age groups soon.