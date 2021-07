Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has warned the Covid-19 pandemic has proved a “prime example” of how easily misinformation can spread online.

He was speaking as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said it was notified today of 1,386 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

A total of patients are hospitalised, of which 22 are in intensive care units.

Dr Glynn said: “This pandemic has provided a prime example of how easily misinformation can spread online, and many people have been exposed to information that is false, inaccurate, or misleading.

"This is known as misinformation and it started to spread about potential Covid-19 vaccines even before any had been developed. Unfortunately, it has undermined vaccination efforts in many countries, prolonging the pandemic and putting lives at risk.

“All of us together can help to stop the spread of misinformation. Remember not every post on social media is reliable or accurate - if you are not sure, then don't share.

“In Ireland we are fortunate to have very high levels of vaccine confidence with fantastic uptake across all age groups to date,” he said.

The expert said that many people will have questions about their vaccine but it is important that they access accurate and reliable information in order to get these questions answered.

"Do not rely on unsubstantiated information shared online. Instead go to trusted sources including hse.ie and gov.ie. GPs and healthcare professionals will also be able to answer any questions you may have when you go to your vaccine appointment.”