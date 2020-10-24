Covid outbreak confirmed on two wards of Kildare hospital

Two wards at a hospital, including a psychiatric unit, in Co Kildare are dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19.

Health officials say that an outbreak control team is tackling the cases on two wards in Naas General Hospital - and the inpatient acute Psychiatric Lakeview Unit, based on the grounds of the hospital.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said that the outbreaks in the acute hospital are separate to the outbreak on the psychiatric ward.

Staff and patients have been tested for Covid-19 as part of the contact tracing system.

Any staff identified as close contacts of Covid-19 cases have been asked to isolate.

An outbreak in a healthcare setting is called when there is a minimum of two positive contacts.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said: "Plans have been developed to support continuity of services and guide senior management to identify the level of impact on service and staff.

"The protection of public health is of the utmost importance and every effort is taken to reduce the risk of spread of Covid-19.

"The HSE cannot comment on individual cases or outbreaks as to do so would breach our duty of confidentiality to the individuals and organisations concerned.

"Maintaining confidentiality is not only an ethical requirement for the HSE, it is also a legal requirement as defined in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) along with the Data Protection Acts 1988-2018."

