Covid left 18 children in intensive care in March and April

Serious Covid-19 infection left 18 children in intensive care in recent months with most having no underlying condition, it emerged yesterday.

The children, who were under 17 and had a median age of 10, were admitted to intensive care between March 1 and April 30, a new report revealed.

Half the children were under nine years old and they were among 33,884 youngsters who caught the virus during that time, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said.

The median length of stay was four days but the longest lasted over three months.

Nearly three-quarters of the

children had no underlying condition and five had a pre-existing illness.

The report said: “Thankfully, all children admitted to intensive care were discharged to a ward following their stay and the median length of stay was four days.

“Almost 40pc received conventional mechanical ventilation during their stay in intensive care.”

In the fortnight up to last Monday, 1,000 cases of the virus were diagnosed in children under 12.

This is on a par with the previous two weeks, and doctors say they were not seeing any surge in children due to the Delta virus and are not experiencing anything unusual with this age group.

Dr Ina Kelly, an HSE public health specialist, said if a parent was positive for the virus there was a possibility that all the children in a family would also be infected.

“The first thing you always think about when it comes to children is spread at home. Not every parent wants their child to be tested, but testing centres are very experienced at testing them,” said Dr Kelly who is president of the Irish Medical Organisation.

She said the “testing is easy” and people should make a judgment taking into account situations such as if they were mixing with other people and had been exposed to Covid-19.

The three children’s hospitals in Dublin currently have no patients with Covid-19.

It comes as a further 581 new cases of coronavirus were reported yesterday amid concerns the more infectious Delta variant is causing more cases.

There was a slight increase in Covid-19 patients in hospital, up to 60 from 54 earlier this week and 46 a week ago. Seventeen patients are in intensive care, up one in a day.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “We are continuing to see an increase in the incidence rate of Covid-19 and so it is important that we do as much as possible to control the spread of the disease as the vaccination programme opens to all adults over the age of 18.

“The continuing high levels of adherence to the public health advice, high levels of vaccine uptake and community engagement with testing centres around the country are all reasons to be positive. If you display any symptoms of Covid-19 it is important that you isolate straight away and come forward for a PCR test.”

Dr Kelly urged older people who may have decided not to accept a Covid-19 vaccine when it was offered to them to apply for a jab.

She said the level of risk they were facing now that the country had opened up more was higher than when they might have refused the vaccine when we were in lockdown.

Meanwhile, pharmacists are getting additional stocks of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine of up to 100 doses this week to meet the demand among those aged 18 to 34.

The pharmacists can also give the one-shot vaccine to the over-50s.

The HSE portal for the 30- to 34-year age group opened yesterday and will work down through this age group in the coming days.

As of yesterday, more than 100,000 people in their 60s were still waiting for a second dose, but the HSE was sending out appointments to this remaining group to get fully vaccinated by the end of next week.

Trinity College’s Prof Luke O’Neill said yesterday it was a travesty that this at-risk group were still not fully vaccinated and he again urged the HSE to seek to use a Pfizer or Moderna jab as a second dose.

More than half the population is fully vaccinated and 69pc have had a first dose with five million vaccines administered.