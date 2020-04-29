The Garda Commissioner has said that gardaí do not have the power to examine people's shopping bags to ensure compliance with Covid-19 restrictions.

Drew Harris also told a meeting of the Policing Authority that armed detectives were being deployed at checkpoints to support uniformed members, but also to deal with other policing matters not linked to Covid-19.

In one instance, the Garda chief said, provincial burglars had been identified through the local knowledge of detectives at checkpoints, and that gardaí were also making significant seizures from organised crime groups.

Earlier this week, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) raised concerns about armed gardaí at Covid-19 checkpoints.

Mr Harris told the meeting, being conducted by video link, that they were continuing a full policing response and that members could expect to deal with anything at a checkpoint.

Vicky Conway, a member of the Policing Authority, also questioned the use of Covid-19 regulations for stop and searches after reports of gardaí looking into people's bags to investigate their purchases.

In response, Mr Harris said that there was no associated power to examine somebody's shopping.

Concerns had also previously been raised by the oversight body on anti-spit hoods being used on juveniles.

The Garda Commissioner said that between April 8 and 25 they had been deployed 15 times, but that in none of these instances were they used on people under the age of 18.

There were also 31 instances of gardaí being spat or coughed at.

In some cases, Mr Harris said, some people were biting the inside of their mouth before spitting which has resulted in saliva and blood being spat at gardaí.

He described spitting as disgusting at any time, but said there was an increased risk of infection given the ongoing pandemic.

The meeting also heard that there has been an increase in domestic abuse and possession of offensive weapons since the Covid-19 restrictions were introduced last month.

Concern had previously been raised about the potential for domestic violence to increase amid the restrictions and those reported crimes are up by 21pc compared to the same period last year.

Other crimes, including burglaries and thefts, have diminished in the same period.

Crime gangs have also been affected by the measures introduced, with an array of firearms, cash and drugs seized at various checkpoints in recent weeks by gardaí.

Irish Independent