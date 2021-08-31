Covid isolation house with mould and damaged ceiling unfit for residents with disabilities, report finds

A house used by an organisation for people with disabilities where residents with Covid-19 could isolate had mould in one of the bedrooms and another with water damage to the ceiling, an inspection report revealed today.

The findings related to the Brothers of Charity's Laurel Services for adults in Roscommon during a visit by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) last May.

The report said that as a result of the risk of coronavirus, the provider had applied to vary the registration of this centre in order to add another building for the purposes of using this for isolating people with suspected or confirmed Covid-19.

The centre was visited by one of the inspectors, who found the building was not suitable in its current state, for the purpose it was intended.

While there were no residents living or isolating in the centre at the time of the inspection, the inspector found that there were areas for significant improvement in the overall quality and safety of the environment. The report found the house had the potential to negatively impact on residents health and wellbeing, should it have needed to be used in an emergency situation.

For example, there was mould in one of the bedrooms intended for resident use, and in other areas water damage to the ceilings.

In addition, in applying to register this centre, the provider was required to submit assurances that the building had suitable arrangements in place for the detection, containment and extinguishing of fire. The provider submitted these assurances in May 2020. However, during the inspection the inspector noted that in the isolation unit, the provider had failed to ensure that the systems for the detection of fire included the installation of heat or smoke detection in residents’ bedrooms.

While the inspector noted there were illuminated evacuation signs in the house, there was limited emergency lighting throughout the centre to guide residents safely in the event of an evacuation.

As a result, the provider was issued with an immediate action requiring them to take action to improve the environment and make it fit for its intended purpose.

The provider has subsequently notified the inspector of their intention to cease the use of this facility with immediate effect and to remove it from the overall registration of this designated centre.

Overall, the inspectors found that residents were being supported to enjoy a good quality of life and that their wellbeing and welfare was actively promoted.

Hiqa published 30 inspection reports of disability services today.

Inspectors found a good level of compliance with the regulations and standards in 22 centres, including in centres operated by Ability West; Brothers of Charity Services; COPE Foundation; Daughters of Charity Disability Support Services and Gheel Autism Services.

In a Brothers of Charity centre in Galway, a resident spoke about their future wish to live more independently in the community. To assist them with this goal, the provider was reconfiguring the kitchen area in order to support the resident with developing their cooking and life skills. The resident also spoke about how they were supported to take positive risks such as accessing their local community independently.

Residents in a Gheel Autism Services centre in Dublin were supported to engage in meaningful activities. A daily activity schedule was led by each resident to engage in activities such as walks to local scenic areas, arts and crafts, cooking, listening to music and gardening. A number of residents engaged in activities via video conferencing, such as exercise classes, online concerts and a social club ‘Golden Gheels'.

Inspectors found areas of non-compliance on eight inspections, including five Brothers of Charity Services centres. Four centres required improvements to ensure they were effectively resourced and that they met residents’ needs.

An action plan was agreed between the provider and Hiqa.