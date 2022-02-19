Professor Luke O'Neill has said members of the public should continue to wear masks in appropriate settings in the weeks ahead, even if the legal advice is removed.

The Trinity College Dublin Immunology professor has warned that Covid-19 “is still there”, and people will have limited opportunities to socialise outdoors until the summer weather moves in.

It comes as this week, Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan told Nphet colleagues the emergency phase of the Covid-19 pandemic was largely over as the Government was last night advised to scrap the last remaining public health restrictions.

The legal requirement to wear masks in shops and public transport is now set to be abolished following a Cabinet meeting next week in a move that will also mean hospitality staff will also no longer be required to wear masks.

It is understood, the HSE Covid-19 testing regime will be stood down for people under 55 who are otherwise healthy and confined to selected groups including the vulnerable.

Read More

Meanwhile, the full removal of Covid-19 measures in schools and childcare settings including physical distancing and pods has also been recommended.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Anton Savage Show, Prof O’Neill said vulnerable people are nervous about the prospect of others choosing not to wear masks in public indoor settings.

"It’s still wintertime and the virus is still there. We should still encourage people to wear masks in indoor settings… It’s just it's not going to be illegal anymore not to wear them.

“The ones we worry about now are the immunocompromised people… they’re very worried. Public transport is a big fearful place for them."

Prof O’Neill also warned that the potential for a more "malign" variant than Omicron emerging - such as its BA.2 subvariant - remains.

However, Professor O’Neill said the success of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme has put Ireland in a "fantastic place" overall.

He added that vaccines have eased concerns of the healthcare systems being overrun, while there is growing optimism that existing vaccines will also offer protection against emerging variants.

Prof O’Neill said future booster programmes will likely focus on vulnerable groups and older people; as is the case with seasonal flue.

“Flu’s the great parallel, really - vaccinate the vulnerable every winter.

“Next winter, we can anticipate another vaccination campaign - just like flu, it will be in the vaccine schedule for vulnerable and older people. That vaccine might be against Omicron or might be a pan-coronavirus vaccine by then that can handle any variant.”

Professor O'Neill added that anti-viral drugs, such as the ones which have been developed by Merck and Pfizer, will play a key role in battling the pandemic going forward.

“I can’t emphasise enough that we have an antiviral [as well] - if you’re in your 30s and you get infected, take an antiviral and it will handle the virus quite well.”