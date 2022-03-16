The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has risen again to 1,081, the highest since February last year.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has also gone up to 44, up from 42 yesterday.

Meanwhile the positivity rate among people having PCR test is also high today at 43.95pc with 7,131 new cases.

The figures show an upward trend in volume of infections and hospitalisations of patients with Covid-19.

Around half of Covid-19 patients in hospital tested positive after being admitted for another illness.

The high number of Covid-19 patients is causing ongoing disruption to hospital services due to the need for infection control and closure of beds.

It comes as hospitals are braced a surge in hospital emergency attendances over the coming days as the country celebrates St Patrick's Day.

The HSE has appealed to people with minor ailments not to come to emergency departments but to seen medical help elsewhere.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin said today it is appealing to the public, where possible, to avoid its emergency department.

. Hospital services are under extreme pressure due to a combination of large numbers of people contracting Covid, high numbers of presentations at the emergency department and high levels of staff absences due to Covid-19.

"Patients who are presenting at our emergency department with non-urgent conditions are unfortunately experiencing lengthy waiting times to be seen.

"Where possible, the Mater advises patients with

non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health

service such as minor injury units or their GP.

"However, any patient who

is in need of emergency hospital care will of course be seen and the Mater would urge such patients not to delay and to seek such care."