| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Covid has made the construction industry cruel’ – builders made homeless after losing jobs

Stock image Expand
&lsquo;Hard life&rsquo;: Construction workers take a break as some of their jobless peers shelter in tents along the canal. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

&lsquo;Hard life&rsquo;: Construction workers take a break as some of their jobless peers shelter in tents along the canal. Photo: Gerry Mooney

‘Hard life’: Construction workers take a break as some of their jobless peers shelter in tents along the canal. Photo: Gerry Mooney

/

Stock image

Laura Lynott

It is a tale of two sides of the pandemic – while a group of construction workers basked in sunshine at Dublin’s Grand Canal, on the opposite bank their peers who lost their jobs sheltered in two tents.

As the three workers chatted and enjoyed the spring weather, across from them five men made attempts to tidy their ramshackle lives, as the human toll of Covid-19 lay bare for all to see.

Some 60,000 construction workers are out of work due to the Level 5 restrictions introduced in January.

Most Watched

Privacy