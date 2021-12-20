Covid Christmas: What are the new restrictions and rules in place from today?

Friday’s grim announcement from Taoiseach Micheál Martin means we’re facing another Christmas with Covid restrictions and rules.

The measures came into effect from 20 December (midnight last night).

Here are the restrictions in place now:

Hospitality

All restaurants, bars and cafes, excluding take-away or delivery services, will close at 8pm. This will also apply to hotel restaurants and bars, except for overnight residents

Indoor events

No indoor events, including entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events, will take place after 8pm.

Attendance should be limited to 50pc of venue capacity or 1,000 attendees, whichever is the lower. This includes cinemas.

Read More

Outdoor events (including sport)

Attendance at outdoor events, including entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events, should be limited to 50% of venue capacity or 5,000 attendees, whichever is the lower

Religious ceremonies

Religious ceremonies such as mass can take place after 8pm.

Weddings

Wedding receptions can take place with a capacity limit of 100 guests and continue after 8pm. Midnight closing time still applies.

Work

People are still being asked to work from home where possible. Where business activity or events must take place they will be allowed to continue beyond 8pm.

Household gatherings

You may have visitors from three other households into your home.

Close contact rules

A close contact who has received a booster (at least a week earlier) must restrict movement for five days and take three antigen tests is they are a close contact with a positive case.

A close contact who has not received a booster or who is not fully vaccinated must restrict movements for 10 days.

Domestic travel

There will no restrictions on domestic travel this Christmas and public transport can operate at full capacity.

International travel

Anybody arriving into Ireland from overseas will be required to an antigen or PCR tests in line with their vaccination/recovery or unvaccinated status.

All passengers arriving in Ireland are now advised to conduct antigen testing on a daily basis for a period of five consecutive days commencing on day of arrival.





Read More



