Covid cases at Intel site continue to rise as 85 cases now confirmed 

Intel has confirmed that 85 people working on its construction site in Co Kildare have now tested positive for Covid-19.

Blanket testing is being carried out after the major outbreak on the site for its new manufacturing facility in Leixlip and there have been 15 additional cases identified since yesterday.

When asked if the company is considering closing the site, a spokesperson said they are working with the Health Safety Authority (HSA) and Health Service Executive (HSE) and taking advice from the relevant authorities.

Plans to reopen the construction sector on May 4 are still on track despite an outbreak of Covid-19 , according to the head of the Construction Industry Federation. Tom Parlon last night described the outbreak at the Co Kildare building site as a “blip”. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that while it was worrying, it was not a surprising development given it is a location where groups meet.

Speaking on yesterday’s Drivetime on RTÉ Radio 1, he said: “The truth is, anywhere where people meet, congregate and work with each other, have lunch together, go for a smoke together – you name it – any of these things can be an environment in which the virus spreads.”

He added that households were still the largest setting for outbreaks, as well as workplaces and childcare centres.

“As long as the virus is out there, we will see outbreaks,” he said, adding that the Intel facility is a

vast “multi-billion euro” site employing thousands of construction workers. “An outbreak of 70 in a small confined space like a meat plant is very different to a huge site like that,” he said.

The company was informed by its main construction contractor last weekend that a number of people working on the site had tested positive. Follow-up testing resulted in further positive cases being identified.