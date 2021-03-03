Covid cases among students attending third-level colleges leading to community outbreaks – Nphet

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said third-level educational settings in the west and mid-west are under investigation. Photo: Colin Keegan

Covid cases among students attending third-level colleges have led to outbreaks of Covid-19 in the wider community, public officials warned today.

They are bringing the infection beyond the confines of the college to people outside.

Public health officials were dealing with 13 open outbreaks of Covid-19 among third-level colleges and students at the end of February.

There were three more outbreaks reported during the week, the latest letter to Government from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) revealed.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said a significant number of clusters in the community are associated with students who attend third level in the west and mid-west are under investigation.

“There were three newly notified outbreaks associated with third-level institutions and students and 13 open outbreaks associated with these settings,” Dr Glynn said.

“A number of significant clusters in the community associated with students who attend third-level educational settings in the west and mid-west are currently under investigation with outbreak control measures being implemented as appropriate – including targeted testing.”

Outbreak control teams are overseeing the targeted testing.

He also revealed a rise in workplace outbreaks – up to 33 last week, a jump of 33pc.

They happened in commercial settings, food production plants, manufacturing and the construction industry.

There were nine outbreaks in childcare facilities with 26 linked cases.

Dr Glynn said the situation nationally is fragile, although there is slow and continued progress in all areas of concern including hospitals.

There has been a recent increase in incidence among young adults aged 19-24 although this is not the case across the whole of this age group.

Indicators of mobility, where people are moving about more, are low but continue to “drift upwards”.

The more infectious UK variant accounts for 91pc of cases.

“We are maintaining suppression of transmission but this progress is still fragile.”

People who are infected with Covid-19 can now assume they are immune to re-infection for six months as opposed to the previous three months, according to new Nphet advice.

Dr Glynn said it is also recommending that medical-grade masks be worn by certain groups.

These include vulnerable high-risk and very-high risk groups such as older-age groups when they are in crowded outdoor spaces or confined indoor areas.

The masks should also be worn by people infected with the virus as well as people with suspected symptoms.

Household contacts of infected cases should also wear these masks.

It does not apply to residents in long-term care as these facilities are their homes.

