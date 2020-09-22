Covid-19 watchlist: How close is your county to a possible lockdown?

A growing number of counties are again becoming Covid-19 hotspots.

The rising incidence rate is more pressing in some of these counties and the fear is that they will follow Dublin into semi-lockdown.

Much will depend on the analysis by the National Public Health Emergency Team which meets on Thursday.

It will look at various barometers including the 14-day incidence of the disease in each county and the pattern of transmission, indicating if the infection can be traced to a source or not.

Dublin

Dublin’s 14-day incidence rate on Sunday was 138.0 per 100,000. This is up from 70.8 per 100,000 in the previous fortnight. Public-health doctors expect that it will be next week before there is a realistic hope of stabilisation as the impact of the Level 3 restrictions take effect.

The end of next week will be crucial in signalling if even more restrictive measures will be introduced. The spread of the virus has be slow and stealthy and the aim now is to break the chains of transmission and reduce the outbreaks in private homes.

Another factor to be examined will be the extent of the pressure on Dublin’s main hospitals due to the rise in Covid-19 admissions. All hospitals are coping, but it means more wards are out of bounds to non-Covid patients.

Donegal

The 14-day incidence rate on Sunday for Donegal was 96.7 per 100,000. This is a huge jump from the previous fortnight when it was at 20.7 per 100,000. It has seen 154 new cases in the past fortnight compared to 31 for the previous two weeks.

Donegal was a staycation favourite and managed to survive the summer without getting into trouble.

Public health doctors say they are very concerned at the high number of household transmissions reported in Lifford, Finn Valley and Letterkenny.

Waterford

The 14-day incidence of the virus in Waterford up to Sunday was 93.8 per 100,000. This compares to 27.5 per 100,000 in the previous two weeks. It sparked a call to arms from local leaders.

A statement was issued by Mayor Damien Geoghegan, Chief Executive of Waterford Council Michael Walsh, Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne and Chief Officer of South East Community Healthcare Kate Killeen White. They asked people to remember to adhere to the basics of social distancing and hygiene.

“We are now at a critical juncture for this disease. We have a window of opportunity to bring this disease under control and to keep Waterford at Level 2 restrictions,” they said.

Kildare

Barry McKnight proprietor of the J-One Cafe in Athy which reopened, after a local lockdown in Co Kildare was lifted. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Whatsapp Barry McKnight proprietor of the J-One Cafe in Athy which reopened, after a local lockdown in Co Kildare was lifted. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The two-week incidence in Kildare was 66.5 per 100,000 on Sunday, slightly down from 69.2 per 100,000 in the previous two weeks. It is not long out of its August lockdown, sparked by factory outbreaks.

There were 11 new cases on Sunday and 16 on Monday. It is unclear how many cases are linked to workplace outbreaks or are due to community transmission. It would be a heavy blow for the county to have to go into any sort of lockdown again. Maynooth University has sacrificed a return to campus, except for practical work and small-group teaching.

Louth

The two-week incidence on Sunday was 101.6 per 100,000, up from 30.3 per 100,000 over the previous two weeks. Last Tuesday it recorded 13 cases and 10 on Friday.

Wicklow

The two-week incidence per 100,000 in Wicklow was at 70.9 per 100,000 on Sunday, up from 24.6 per 100,000 the previous fortnight. It probably has not helped Wicklow to be so near to Dublin, with easy connections such as the Dart to Bray. This could increase the risk of infection spilling over the border quite easily - particularly as there are reports of Dubliners commuting to Wicklow to avail of ‘wet’ pub openings and indoor dining.

Limerick

The 14-day incidence per 100,000 in Limerick on Sunday was 45.7.

Two weeks earlier it was 66.2 per 100,000. There were 10 new cases on Friday and six on Saturday. In his letter to Government the week before last, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that while the incidence rate in Limerick is high compared with other counties, it appears to be stabilising. Cases are confined to a number of areas within the county and there does not appear to be widespread community transmission of the virus. This will be kept under review.

Leitrim

The two-week incidence per 100,000 in Leitrim on Sunday was 34.3 per 100,000. It is down from 49.9 over the previous two weeks. The county has had the lowest number of cases so far.

Offaly

A Covid-19 testing facility in Tullamore, Co Offaly (Niall Carson/PA)

Whatsapp A Covid-19 testing facility in Tullamore, Co Offaly (Niall Carson/PA)

The 14-day incidence in Offaly last Sunday was 60.3 per 100,000, up from 39.8 in the previous fortnight. It was also among the trio of midlands counties which suffered the August lockdown. It was recently at the centre of concern after 20 members of a golf society who visited Tullamore tested positive.

Source: HPSC Epidemiology of Covid-19 14-day reports. August 25-Sept 7 / Sept 7-September 20