Covid-19 watchlist: How close is your county to a possible lockdown?

Case numbers are rising throughout the country, however some counties have shown particularly worrying trends over the past 14 days

People wearing masks crossing the Ha'penny Bridge in Dublin city centre. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

People wearing masks crossing the Ha'penny Bridge in Dublin city centre. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

A growing number of counties are again becoming Covid-19 hotspots.

The rising incidence rate is more pressing in some of these counties and the fear is that they will follow Dublin into semi-lockdown.

Much will depend on the analysis by the National Public Health Emergency Team which meets on Thursday.