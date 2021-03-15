Covid-19 vaccines that don’t require needles are on the way, says WHO

Covid-19 vaccines that don’t require needles and can be stored at room temperature may be available later on this year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s Geneva-based chief scientist, said six to eight new vaccines could complete clinical studies and be approved by the end of the year.

In an interview on Saturday, Dr Swaminathan said they are “thrilled with the vaccines that we have” but that “we can improve further”.

The scientist, who is known for her research on tuberculosis and HIV, said she believes “improved vaccines” will be seen in 2022.

These vaccines include doses that would be administered without the use of a needle- including a nasal spray and a patch that would be placed on the skin.

According to Dr Swaminathan, these would be better suited to certain groups- including pregnant women.

Currently, there are 10 Covid-19 vaccines that have been proven to work. According to data collected by Bloomberg, 122 countries have started immunizing people.

"We need to continue to support the research and development of more vaccine candidates, especially as the need for ongoing booster immunization of populations is still not very clear at this point," Dr Swaminathan said.

"So we need to be prepared for that in the future."

The WHO is currently reviewing whether people who have previously contracted the virus need two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Swaminathan said this could free up supply, however it could present “practical and logistical” challenges in some countries if blood tests are needed to measures a patients antibody levels.

