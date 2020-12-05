| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Covid-19 vaccine news is uplifting, but has it come at the worst time?

Eilish O'Regan

We’re approaching the busiest time of the year for socialising when the risk of transmission is high – it’s important we don't let our guard down now

With restrictions relaxed, the fear is that the infection count will rise in the coming weeks. Photo: Collins Expand

Close

With restrictions relaxed, the fear is that the infection count will rise in the coming weeks. Photo: Collins

With restrictions relaxed, the fear is that the infection count will rise in the coming weeks. Photo: Collins

With restrictions relaxed, the fear is that the infection count will rise in the coming weeks. Photo: Collins

The imminent arrival of a Covid-19 vaccine is the best news – but has it come at the worst time? If there was ever a need to redouble efforts to save as many lives as possible it is this Christmas and New Year when the most intense weeks of socialising since the start of the pandemic pose a major risk.

It’s a difficult message to sell when people here are watching the UK – which this week approved the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine – make history by delivering the jab to the first lucky recipients, including our neighbours in Northern Ireland.

The Republic will have to wait until the end of December for a decision on vaccine approval by the European Medicines Agency and, all going well, the first batches should be here in early 2021.

Privacy