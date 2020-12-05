Covid-19 vaccine news is uplifting, but has it come at the worst time?

The imminent arrival of a Covid-19 vaccine is the best news – but has it come at the worst time? If there was ever a need to redouble efforts to save as many lives as possible it is this Christmas and New Year when the most intense weeks of socialising since the start of the pandemic pose a major risk.

It’s a difficult message to sell when people here are watching the UK – which this week approved the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine – make history by delivering the jab to the first lucky recipients, including our neighbours in Northern Ireland.

The Republic will have to wait until the end of December for a decision on vaccine approval by the European Medicines Agency and, all going well, the first batches should be here in early 2021.

People’s mindset has already shifted and it’s impossible to blame them.

But some of the best advice was contained in a soberly written report on Covid-19 and Christmas from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). It said to use the optimism about the vaccine as a support to follow the rules.

Otherwise it will be just an excuse to break them for short-term cheer.

Public health officials have already warned about how the Republic could end up with 1,200 cases a day in mid-January – the very level that landed us in lockdown in October.

But the ECDC report said the probability of infection in the festive season is considered “very high” for the general population and medically vulnerable people.

Crucially, it recommends that people stand back and consider the consequences of infecting others and sparking a chain of transmission that could lead to disease or even death.

Only take part in social activities that are “genuinely important”, it says.

It also advises that, where possible, people should limit themselves to a small “social bubble” some time before or during the festivities. Gatherings with the members of their own household poses the least risk.

Otherwise, if you are meeting up with a group from different households – up to two other households are permitted here from December 18 – the advice is not to go anywhere you could pick up an infection for two weeks in advance. Schools should consider an extended break.

It points to surges in cases which occurred after Thanksgiving in Canada and the same national holiday celebration in the United States.

When countries lift the most severe restrictions, like our Level 5 lockdown, there are implications.

If restrictions were removed on December 21, it could cause an increase in hospitalisations as early as the first week in January.

But lifting them on December 7 may cause a rise in hospitalisations before December 24.

The earlier the measures are lifted, the larger the case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths.

The Republic, which is better placed than most other countries, began a phased lifting from December 1 when all shops reopened. Yesterday phase two saw restaurants and gastropubs open up. The withdrawal of restrictions on inter-county travel and home visits – although still limited to two other households – kicks in on December 18. The Health Information and Quality Authority yesterday said the most consistent finding in international studies is that people aged 70 and over are at higher risk of severe illness from the virus.

However, it also said that people over 50 who have multiple long-term illnesses or are living in deprivation are also at more risk of severe illness if they catch the virus, but this has not been sufficiently acknowledged.

