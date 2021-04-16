Covid-19 vaccine Ireland rollout dashboard

It has been over a year since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Ireland.

Since then, there have been over 240,000 confirmed cases and over 4,000 deaths.

Within less than 12 months after the beginning of the pandemic, scientists rose to the challenge and developed vaccines that protect from Covid-19.

Now the challenge is to make these vaccines available to people around the world.

Ireland is currently administering three Covid-19 vaccines authorised for use in the EU and healthcare workers have been working tirelessly to get the population vaccinated as quickly as possible.

For the duration of the vaccine roll-out program, our Covid-19 vaccine rollout dashboard will be updated daily providing the latest stats and information to keep you informed on doses administered, cohorts, vaccine supply and current cases in Ireland.

Who is being vaccinated at the moment?

The groups currently being vaccinated are people aged 65 years and older who live in long-term care facilities (group 1), frontline healthcare workers (group 2), people aged 70 and older living in the community - at different stages (group 3) and people aged 16 to 69 who are at very high risk (group 4).

People aged 69 were allowed to register for their vaccine on the HSE’s new vaccination portal from Thursday April 15.

68-year-olds register April 16, 67-year-olds April 17, 66-year-olds from April 18 and 65-year-olds on April 19.

Those in the 65-69 age group who have yet to have a Covid-19 vaccine can register by phone at 1850-24-1850 or online at http://www.hse.ie from 10am.

People aged 60-64 can register in late April.

Because supplies of vaccines are limited at the moment, it is not possible to give an exact time for everyone but those who have registered have been promised a jab within one to two weeks.

The HSE are asking people to register on specific days to help them manage demand on the system, and make it easier for everyone to register.

The HSE are assigning appointments by age so you won't get your vaccine any sooner if you register earlier.

When the most vulnerable people have been vaccinated, the vaccination rollout will move to an age-based system.

This means that older people will be vaccinated first and vaccines can be given more quickly.

Which vaccines are being used?

The Covid-19 vaccines currently licensed for use in Ireland are the AstraZeneca vaccine, Moderna vaccine and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

A number of other vaccines are in the final stages of licensing and approval in the EU, including Janssen.

Ireland, along with all other EU member states, will get a proportional amount of every vaccine that is approved for use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) according to its population.

Ireland is set to receive 14 million doses of at least five different vaccines during the year, more than enough to vaccinate the entire population.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently being administered with 12 to 16 weeks between both doses.

The Moderna vaccine is administered with a four week gap between doses.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is administered with 3 to 4 weeks between both doses.

How much progress is being made?

The HSE expects to have 85 and older, 80 to 84, 75 to 79 and 70 to 74 age groups vaccinated, with both doses, by mid-May.

Ireland’s roll-out program has suffered several setbacks due to limited supplies and suspensions due to side effects, but newly approved vaccines and larger supplies in the coming months will ramp up the vaccine roll-out.

Visit our Covid-19 vaccine dashboard for updates on the roll out of the vaccination program and the rate of Coronavirus cases Ireland

Online Editors