Covid-19 Vaccine: All you need to know

Global race: Several countries are rushing to test a vaccine, which it has emerged may be delivered as multiple injections. Photo: Reuters

Is an end to the Covid-19 nightmare finally in sight?

There’s certainly good reason to hope so. Last Monday, medical journal The Lancet published scientific papers from Britain and China, both of which show researchers have made major progress in the quest for a Covid-19 vaccine.

More tests are needed before we can start celebrating, but there’s a possibility the biggest prize in modern medicine could be available within the next few months.

What do those scientific papers tell us?

The Oxford Jenner Institute study is based on a common cold virus that infects chimpanzees, weakened by researchers to make sure it can’t give humans any disease.

It’s also genetically modified to deliver the coronavirus genetic code and teaches the body’s immune system to recognise it.

In a trial of 1,077 people who were given the vaccine, 90pc developed antibodies and T-cells that provide immunity against Covid-19. After two jabs, that figure rose to 100pc.

The Chinese study is quite similar. Led by the Jiangsu Provincial Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, it used a weakened human cold virus and also generated an immune response.

Both studies produced some side-effects such as headaches and fever, but nothing that couldn’t be treated easily with paracetamol.

If the results are so good, why do we still need to be cautious?

For several reasons. The trials were run for only 28 days, so we can’t yet be sure how long the antibodies keep working. Also, Britain and China’s transmission rates are relatively low, which means any vaccine would need to be rigorously tested in more exposed countries.

Most importantly, the Oxford volunteers were all aged between 18 and 55, while only 13pc of the Jiangsu participants were older than that. This is obviously crucial, as your risk of dying from Covid-19 rises dramatically after you reach 65.

What’s the next step?

Basically, more tests on a much bigger scale. The Oxford trials will soon be replicated with 30,000 people in the US, 5,000 in Brazil and 2,000 in South Africa.

Some scientists (including Nobel laureates) are also calling for “challenge trials” that would deliberately infect people with Covid-19 to speed up the process, although there are obviously ethical concerns involved.

Nobody is making any promises, but Dublin-born Professor Adrian Hill, who runs the Oxford Jenner Institute, has cautiously predicted its vaccine could be ready by September or October” if all goes well.

If those tests don’t work out, are we back to square one?

Far from it. Since Chinese researchers published Covid-19’s genetic sequence last January, laboratories all over the world have

been looking urgently for something to eradicate it.

At the last count, there were more than 160 possible vaccines being developed, with 26 in human trials.

Usually, such a project would take at least 10 years, but the sheer urgency of Covid-19 is encouraging greater co-operation and accelerating that timetable.

Ireland recently donated €18m to GAVI, an international alliance founded by former Microsoft chief executive Bill Gates to make vaccines widely available everywhere.

Assuming there’s a Covid-19 vaccine sooner or later, would Ireland get access to it fairly quickly?

With the world’s population now around 7.8 billion, we would have to fight for our place in a very long queue.

This week, Dr Ronan Glynn, Ireland’s acting Chief Medical Officer, suggested the best option is to form a partnership with our EU colleagues and buy in bulk.

A few other countries are already putting their hands in their pockets. Britain has put in orders for 190 million doses of different vaccines, some more experimental than others.

“If you’re betting, you would bet on the boring ones, not the hairy, scary, sexy ones,” says Kate Bingham, chairwoman of the UK Vaccine Taskforce. “But we can’t not make an investment in the hairy, scary, sexy ones in case they pan out.”

How much is a Covid-19 vaccine likely to cost?

That depends on who’s selling. AstraZeneca, a British-Swiss drugs firm behind the Oxford trials, insists it has no interest in making a profit. Other companies, however, might not be so generous if they get there first.

Oxfam Ireland is already campaigning for everyone to get the vaccine free, with its chief executive Jim Clarken saying governments must “rip up the rulebook and prioritise the health of people everywhere over the patents and profits of pharmaceutical corporations”.

When at last a Covid-19 vaccine is widely available, will all Irish people automatically go out and get it?

That’s far from clear. According to a recent survey carried out by the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association, 52pc of us are “very likely” to take it up and 21pc “fairly likely”.

However, an alarmingly high 17pc said they were “unlikely” to do so. We could be in for a repeat of the HPV vaccine controversy, which has given rise to many wild conspiracy theories.

“People are being incredibly selfish,” British professor of medicine Paul Hunter said this week when reacting to a similar opinion poll in England.

“As a doctor, I have known children die who would have survived if they had been vaccinated. If people do not get vaccinated for coronavirus, other people such as their grandparents could die.”

Do this week’s developments show victory over Covid-19 is only a matter of time?

It’s impossible to be certain. As with all new diseases, medical experts are still feeling their way in the dark.

However, with some of the world’s best brains working on the problem, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter.

Professor of biochemistry Luke O’Neill, of Trinity College Dublin, recently described the process as like watching Pepsi and Coca-Cola join forces to create a new drink.

“For heaven’s sake, I can’t think of anything else we should be doing. It’s fantastic. With a bit of luck, we’re going to get there.”

