Covid 19 unlikely to be contagious beyond 10 days - study

HIQA’s Deputy CEO Dr Máirín Ryan said: “From the evidence we reviewed, patients with mild-to-moderate covid-19 disease are unlikely to be infectious beyond 10 days from their first symptoms." Photo: Tom Burke

Anyone infected with Covid-19 is unlikely to be contagious beyond 10 days, new evidence has stated.

However, severe to critical cases and cases of those who are immunocompromised, could be infectious for up to 20 days or more.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) is publishing a summary of international studies this morning looking at the duration of infectiousness.

This data has informed the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) decision to change the self-isolation period from two weeks to 10 days.

Read More

Dr Máirín Ryan, HIQA’s Deputy CEO and Director of Health Technology Assessment, said: “While a prolonged self-isolation period can have a large impact on people’s lives, their families and businesses, it is important that the duration is sufficient to prevent the spread of the disease to others.

“From the evidence we reviewed, patients with mild-to-moderate covid-19 disease are unlikely to be infectious beyond 10 days from their first symptoms.

“However, some limited evidence from a small number of studies found that patients with severe-to-critical symptoms and those who are immunocompromised may be infectious for 20 days or more.”

Dr Ryan said most of the studies related to adults with symptoms. “There is currently no evidence to support a different duration of infectiousness in children or in those who never develop symptoms.

“While we are gaining greater insight every day about covid-19, the evidence is still evolving and remains limited.

“The most recent evidence points towards individuals with mild disease being at risk of transmitting the virus to others for up to 10 days after symptom onset.

“This underlines the critical importance of rapid diagnosis, tracing and isolation of suspected covid-19 cases to reduce the spread of the disease.”

The evidence based summary had resulted in the revised public health advice in Ireland.

Self-isolation for those with covid-19 in the community is a minimum of 10 days now from the onset of symptoms.

The last five of isolation must be fever free or 10 days since a positive test in those who have no symptoms.

Until now, people with covid-19 were expected to self-isolate for 14 days when they first developed symptoms or from when they tested positive if they did not have symptoms.

The evidence summary identified 15 international studies; 13 viral culture studies and two contact tracing studies.

These studies can indicate the duration of potential infectiousness of people and can inform the duration of self-isolation required for individuals diagnosed with covid-19.

Dr Ryan said: “This evidence summary focused on evidence relevant to those with covid-19, and therefore, has no impact on the duration of quarantine for close contacts of confirmed cases, household contacts of people with symptoms of covid-19 or people arriving into Ireland from a non-green list country. The current guidance for people in these categories remains the same, they must restrict their movements for 14 days.”

Read More

Online Editors