Testing facilities for Covid-19 are to be stood down for the general public in autumn under new proposals recommended by the Interim Chief Medical Officer.

The decision to accept the recommendation from the interim CMO, Professor Breda Smyth, was taken by the Government after being brought to Cabinet by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Under new plans, a patient’s GP or consultant will decide whether a Covid-19 test is required or not.

Since late February, PCR testing was restricted to people aged 55 years and older who have not had a Covid-19 booster vaccine, those with high-risk medical conditions, those who are immunocompromised and healthcare staff.

From the autumn, testing will only occur based on a clinical assessment where a clinician requires the result to contribute to the diagnosis and management of an individual patient, or where deemed necessary by public health in relation to the management of an outbreak or specific public health risk.

The virus will be managed in a similar manner to other infectious diseases.

Despite the change in testing policy, the HSE are now set to develop emergency response plans for both testing and tracing due to uncertainty about the future spread of Covid-19.

As of 8am on Wednesday morning, there were 551 patients hospitalised with the virus, of whom 34 are in ICU.

This comes after Minister Donnelly announced changes to Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, following new advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

The recommendations include changes to how booster vaccines are administered for people with underlying health conditions and those who are immunocompromised.

NIAC also recommended that Covid-19 vaccines could be administered at the same time as seasonal flu vaccines.

It said booster vaccines should be given four months after a previous Covid-19 vaccine or a previous natural infection.