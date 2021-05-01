Covid-19 situation in Donegal under the microscope as health chiefs urge vigilance

Health chiefs are urging people living in border counties to remain vigilant to the threat posed by Covid-19 as a top level meeting this evening will discuss the situation in Donegal.

Local Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh said today on social media that a meeting will be held this evening with Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly with Donegal politicians to discuss the Covid situation in the county.

He said earlier that he had contacted Minister Donnelly and Nphet for an urgent meeting with Donegal Oireachtas members this weekend.

Meanwhile, speaking to Indepedent.ie, Dr Denis McCauley, who is the chairman of the IMO GP committee, discussed the comments made at yesterday’s National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) briefing concerning the high incidence rate in Donegal.

Dr Holohan said that they were “particularly concerned about Donegal”.

“It’s safe to say that if we had anything like the situation that pertains to Donegal pertaining to the rest of the country, we would not have been recommending these measures,” he said.

“It’s really important that people in Donegal hear that in respect of many of the measures that we’re talking about here, we are genuinely concerned.”

He added that the numbers are in part due to: “The kind of things that even the dogs in the street in Donegal know should not be happening.”

However, Dr McCauley explained that the high levels of Covid-19 are only found in certain parts of Donegal, and it is not representative of the entire county.

“There are two electoral areas in Donegal that have very high numbers.”

“In my area of Donegal, in Stranorlar, we had no cases this week, zero. We had no positive Covid cases. So the people of Donegal, in my area, did their best, like the rest of the country.

Dr McCauley pointed out that Derry and Tyrone have a higher incidence rate than the rest of Northern Ireland, and that natural mixing that has always occurred between these border areas has affected the case numbers.

“There’s are parts of Donegal that are below the national average and that’s because the people of Donegal are following the rules generally,” he said.

As for the future, Dr McCauley said the main worry now for many of these border areas will be the reopening of beer gardens in the North.

“The beer gardens are about to open up in Northern Ireland so there would be more mixing than there normally would be. That could have consequences,” he said.

“What happens in Northern Ireland has consequences in the Republic, and what happens in the Republic has consequences in Northern Ireland.”

Donegal councillor Tom Conaghan (Independent) also discussed the issue, saying he would be worried about a local lockdown being put in place in Donegal.

“I would be very disappointed if they did do that,” he said. “Because that’s the easy way out. There’s other ways around it.”

“People have suffered enough. Both young and old. It’s not the answer… I would say there would be a kick back if that were done, in any county individually.”

The Health Service Executive and Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency have issued a joint statement, warning of the risk of increased infection in the coming weeks as restrictions are eased.

The 14-day incidence in Donegal was 293.4 per 100,000 compared to the national incidence of 127.3 per 100,000, according to yesterday’s figures.

Meanwhile, HSE chief Paul Reid said today on social media that yesterday marked the highest day so far with over 44,000 Covid-19 vaccinations done. He said that 4,600 over 70 year olds will receive their second dose at The Helix in DCU today.

