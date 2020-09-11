Covid -19 rise leads to new visiting restrictions for Dublin nursing homes from Sunday

The advice to nursing homes across the city and county has been issued by the National Public Health Emergency Team (stock photo)

Nursing home visits in Dublin are to be curtailed and each resident is to be confined to one nominated visitor.

The advice to nursing homes across the city and county has been issued by the National Public Health Emergency Team amid major concern at spread of Covid-19.

The new restrictions will come into effect on Sunday.

Read More

Until now residents were allowed visits from four nominated family or friends.

This will now be reduced to one nominated visitor per resident.

It is aimed at reducing the risk by cutting down on contacts.

The measures are in place for three weeks.

Nursing Homes Ireland chief Tadhg Daly said there is no restriction on the frequency of the visits but it will be a matter for each nursing home to give guidance to families on how best they feel residents should be kept safe.

He said there appears to be no increase in clusters in nursing homes in recent weeks.

However, they remain on high alert in light of the increase in the spread of the virus.

Read More

Online Editors