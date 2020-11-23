Covid-19: Oxford University vaccine shows 70pc protection

A coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University can prevent 70.4% of people from getting Covid-19, data shows.

Vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna showed 95% protection.

However, the Oxford jab is cheaper, and is easier to store and transport than either Modern and Pfizer.

So it will still play a significant role in tackling the pandemic, if it is approved by regulators.

The Oxford researchers have performed the normally decade-long process of developing a vaccine in around 10 months.

The UK government has pre-ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine, enough to immunise 50 million people.

Boris Johnson will set out plans for a strengthened three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions to replace the national lockdown in England and to pave the way for a limited relaxation at Christmas.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is to detail his winter strategy on Monday afternoon.

It is understood that he will tell MPs that non-essential shops can open in all three tiers after the current restrictions expire on December 2, in a boost for retailers during the festive period.

However, pubs and restaurants will face the harshest of the new measures with businesses in the new Tier 3 only allowed to offer takeaways, while those in Tier 2 must serve food with any drinks, The Daily Telegraph reported.





Online Editors