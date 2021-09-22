The number of Covid-19 outbreaks in schools more than doubled last week, striking 90 schools.

They led to 412 linked pupils and staff being infected.

Among the outbreaks 78 were primary schools, 11 in post-primary schools and one in a special education, according to the latest report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

It comes as public health officials are assessing when the easing of restrictions around children who are close contacts of a confirmed case should begin.

It would mean children without symptoms, or who are not in a vulnerable category, would no longer need to stay at home.

The report said there were nine outbreaks reported in childcare facilities with 33 confirmed linked cases.

One new university/college related outbreak was reported with seven confirmed linked cases.

Overall there were 198 outbreaks in different settings.

The report highlighted four new nursing home outbreaks with 49 confirmed linked cases, two in a community hospital/long-term care facility and four in an acute hospital.

There were seven new residential institution outbreaks reported with 33confirmed linked cases including five in centres for disabilities, one in a homeless .

Last week thirteen workplace outbreaks were notified with 37confirmed linked cases; including three in the construction sector, one in food production and processing and eight in other workplace types.

There were five outbreaks related to retail outlets with 14 confirmed linked cases.

It comes as 11 pop up vaccination centres will be established across third level colleges next week.

The clinics will provide first or second doses and will be provided to students and staff as walk-in clinics during Vaccination Week.

The aim is to maximise vaccine uptake in those who have not yet availed of vaccination, including international students.