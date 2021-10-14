Covid-19 outbreaks in nursing homes doubled last week

The number of Covid-19 outbreaks in nursing homes almost doubled last week reaching thirteen, the highest in some time.

The nursing home outbreaks involved 123 linked cases and follow seven outbreaks the previous week.

There was also an rise in outbreaks in hospitals with ten reported involving 37 cases of infection.

The latest report on outbreaks from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre covering the week to last Saturday night comes amid growing concern about a rise in the spread of the virus.

It said there were 174 reported outbreaks last week, down from 205 the previous week.

Schools saw three new outbreaks involving fifteen cases and two were also reported in childcare facilities.

Another nineteen outbreaks were identified in workplaces with 88 confirmed linked cases.

They include four the construction sector,one in meat or poultry production and processing, four in other food production and processing.Eight were in other workplace types-including office, commercial, manufacturing, defence,justice or emergency services- and two in other unknown locations.

The report highlighted five new residential institution outbreaks with 16 confirmed linked cases- two in centres for disabilities, one in a homeless facility, one in a prison.Another was in a women and children's refuge.

There was one outbreak related to a retail outlet. Three involved a pub with eight linked cases.

There were three new public house outbreaks with eight confirmed linked cases.

The remaining 109 outbreaks were across other locations including restaurant and cafés,guesthouses, extended family,private houses,social gatherings and transport.

There were 24 outbreaks reported in vulnerable groups including the Roma community and Travellers.