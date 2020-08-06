Covid-19 outbreak: 80 staff at one Irish factory test positive for coronavirus

A food producer has suspended all production at its Kildare facility, after 80 of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

O'Brien Fine Foods - which specialises in meats - said in a statement this evening that an employee presented with Covid-19 symptoms in recent days, and subsequently tested positive for the virus.

"O’Brien Fine Foods can confirm that the company has suspended all processing operations at our Timahoe, Co Kildare facility (as of 9pm Wednesday, 5 August).

"We immediately isolated the individual and initiated a test. Results received on 30 July confirmed that the person had tested positive for Covid-19 which, at that juncture, was our third confirmed case," the statement read.

"We initiated engagement with the Health Service Executive (HSE) and took what we believe was the most responsible decision to test all employees which was coordinated by the HSE and a private provider to expediate testing.

"Of 243 tests completed, 80 have been confirmed as positive for Covid-19. Of the 80 confirmed, the level of asymptomatic infectivity appears to be very high. We are completing testing of a further 42 employees today.

"Those who have tested positive have been advised to isolate as per the official guidance and full risk assessment and contract tracing procedures are underway. All close contacts of those affected are being notified, advised to self-isolate and to contact their GP."

The company said the the facility has been closed as a precautionary measure.

"Following consultation with the HSE, our warehousing facility will operate at minimum staffing and capacity levels. A further comprehensive deep clean of the facility is underway and a full risk assessment process has commenced in the interest of employee and public health. We will continue to follow public health advice and take every necessary action to comprehensively address the risk, in cooperation with the HSE and Department of Health."

The company said since the first cases of Covid-19 were identified in Ireland last February, “we have operated with an abundance of caution and safety.”

It added that “A rigorous health and safety policy was implemented,” including working from home for all non-operations staff, mandatory PPE, Perspex screens, staggered shift and break times, restricted visitor to site policy, daily temperature checking, changing work practices, communications in five languages and intensive cleaning and sanitisation procedures,

Additional cleaning personnel were contracted on site.

“We were also fully audited by the relevant inspectors during this time with no issues identified,” a spokesman said.

It also provided a timeline of its confirmed cases.

15 May : one isolated case confirmed (employee believed to have been in close contact with a confirmed case outside of work)

22 May : one isolated case confirmed (remote employee believed to have been in close contact with a healthcare worker)

30 July : one case confirmed

1 August: company seeks specific public health advice from the HSE and decision taken to test all staff

5 August: 80 confirmed cases

Online Editors