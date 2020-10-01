A nurse wearing a protective suit and a face mask uses a nose swab on a patient in a testing area outside a hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The Department of Health has been notified of a further 442 cases of Covid-19 with four new deaths.

There has now been a total of 1806 coronavirus related deaths in Ireland and 36,597 confirmed cases.

Of the new confirmed cases, 170 are in Dublin, 47 in Cork, 28 in Donegal, 23 in Meath, 21 in Galway, 20 in Monaghan, 14 in Clare, 12 in Roscommon, 11 in Laois, 11 in Longford, 10 in Cavan, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Tipperary, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Wicklow, 5 in Louth and 5 in Wexford with the remaining 28 cases in 9 counties.

Out of the 442 people who have been newly diagnosed with coronavirus, 225 are men and 217 are women, 67 per cent are aged under 45 years.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that 54 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Covid-19 virus appears to have spread in a school between two children who used to swap desks because one needed to be nearer the blackboard, a HSE briefing was told today.

Public health specialist Dr Una Fallon from the Midlands was outlining how her teams work in tracking down the route of transmission of the virus and preventing others getting infected.

In another case two members of the one family who were infected attended a relative’s funeral which led to five more people catching the virus.

This was followed by a meal in a restaurant where one third of staff were out due to being close contacts.

In the case involving the school children the first pupil was infected within their family but the second child who tested positive in the same class was a mystery because there was no evidence of a connection between the two.

However, a teacher provided the clue when they said the children swapped desks during one class so that one of the child was nearer the blackboard,

The virus may have been passed on through an infected surface on the desk.

A key objective of public health teams is to prevent any further transmission, she said.

Earlier, HSE chief Paul Reid said that the hospital system is under pressure but not overwhelmed despite the risk in hospitalisations among people with the virus.

There are 121 coronavirus patients in hospital across the country and 22 people are in intensive care. Dublin hospitals are worst hit and have 65pc of the patients.

He revealed how contact tracers who ring up people telling them they are a close contact of someone who has tested positive are increasingly frustrated.

They can resent having to self isolate and go for a test.

There is a “relentless demand“ to find a new magic strategy to deal with the virus, he added.

It comes as visits to family homes are to be restricted to six people from one other household, according to new recommendations from public health officials.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said new restrictions on household visits should be enforced across the entire country.

The Covid-19 restriction is aimed at clamping down on house parties which are giving rise to new cases of the virus.

The rule which is currently in place in Dublin and Donegal is likely to be extended to the entire country.

The rules means only two households can now mix in a family home at the one time and the number of visitors will be limited to six people.

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 outbreak at a school has directly affected about 20 staff and students.

It closed the school temporarily - the only one of 4,000 to be shut as a result of the disease since the new term began a month ago.

There were about 20 cases amongst staff and students linked to the outbreak, according to the HSE, which is still actively involved.

The school has since re-opened, with some restrictions to returns still currently in place.

Latest HSE figure show that cases of Covid have been detected in 140 of the country’s 4,000 mainstream schools since pupils returned.

Some 105 primary schools and 35 post-primary schools have undergone, or are undergoing, mass testing - one of the key public health responses when Covid-19 is identified in an education facility.

As well as that, Covid-19 has been identified in 39 childcare facilities and eight special education facilities, bringing the overall number of education settings where testing has been carried out to 187.

More than 4,455 students and teachers from the 187 settings, have, so far, undergone testing to check whether they had the disease.

